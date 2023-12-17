Larsa Pippen reacts as Marcus Jordan suits up in black with matching Air Jordan 'Jumpman' sneakers

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been making headlines since they went public with their relationship in January 2023.

On Saturday, Larsa showed appreciation for Marcus under his Instagram post. In a series of images, Marcus could be seen wearing a black suit paired with a white turtleneck while showcasing A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan V "Dusk" footwear.

Larsa openly expressed her love in the comment section.

“Love, love u”: Larsa Pippen openly expresses her love to Marcus Jordan in the comment section of his Instagram post

Larsa Pippen, former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, son of basketball icon Michael Jordan, met four years ago. They have been linked to engagement rumors since August 2023, when they confirmed that they are researching locations for their wedding. They said they have been shopping for rings and have discussed the idea of a destination wedding.

However, Larsa has clarified in an episode of the “Separation Anxiety” podcast that they are not yet engaged.

“I had a 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us and I was like, ‘I’m so excited’ — but no, we’re not engaged,” Larsa said.

Larsa and Scottie got married in 1997, but their relationship hit a rough patch, leading to their separation in December 2021.

Marcus Jordan wants his father to be the best man at his wedding

Marcus Jordan has conveyed his wish for his father, Michael Jordan, to participate in his wedding as the best man.

“I was the best man at [my dad’s] wedding, and I was the best man at my brother’s wedding,” Marcus said. “Obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it.”

Michael previously expressed his disapproval of his son’s relationship with the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate. However, Marcus clarified that "His Airness" has not been obstructing his relationship with Larsa and has been giving him advice.

“The main thing from my dad was, ‘you’re a grown adult,'” Marcus said. “Ultimately as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now.”

It's still unclear when the wedding will happen, but in an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, the two hinted that it's looming.

“It's in the works,” Marcus said.

“I feel like we've been looking at rings,” Larsa added.