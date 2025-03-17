Larsa Pippen sends love as son Scotty Pippen Jr. joins elite Grizzlies company in just a year

Larsa Pippen gave a heartfelt reaction as her son Scotty Pippen Jr. joined some elite Memphis Grizzlies company after just one year with the team. The Grizzlies defeated the Miami Heat 125-91 on Saturday. Scotty Pippen Jr. saw 29 minutes of action, recording 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Pippen Jr., with nine 10-assist games for Memphis, joins the likes of Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Jason Williams, Ja Morant, Mike Bibbey and more. He is now top-10 all-time in 10-assist games by a Grizzly.

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a touching reaction to her son’s achievement:

“♥️” wrote Larsa

Check out her reaction below:

Larsa Pippen's story for Scotty Pippen Jr.

Pippen Jr. has been one of the Grizzlies’ most consistent players this season. He has made 67 appearances for the team, often off the bench, and averages 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. The 24-year-old also brings a lot of intensity on defense and records 1.3 steals each game.

Pippen Jr. also takes his game further whenever he gets the chance to start. He has started 17 games for the Grizzlies this season, recording 13.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds. At just 24, Pippen Jr. is already an important piece on a championship team. He still has a lot of room to grow and could flourish into a star in the future.

“He started a little shaky”: Scotty Pippen Jr. gives his thoughts on Bronny James' tough start

Apart from Bronny James, only a few have felt what the pressure of a name can do to you in the NBA. However, one man who can likely relate to his situation is Scottie Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr.

On the March 11 episode of the Sloane Knows podcast on YouTube, Pippen Jr. shared his thoughts on Bronny’s situation and his challenging start in the league:

“You’re going to see a lot more guys in the G-League come to the NBA and do special things,” Pippen Jr. said. “For someone like Bronny, I feel like it’s good that he’s able to go down there and just play.

"You know at first he started a little shaky but he’s putting up numbers now and people really aren’t saying too much.”

James has made nine G League appearances this season, recording 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists. With more NBA minutes under his belt, LeBron James’ son might just end up surprising a lot of people.

