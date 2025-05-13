Larsa Pippen shoots down Bronny James dating rumors while hitting out at DJ Vlad

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, defended herself against DJ Vlad, a former DJ turned journalist, who suggested that she might be dating LA Lakers guard Bronny James. Pippen has become a point of emphasis in DJ Vlad's interviews with professional athletes.

Pippen is a reality TV star, appearing on "The Real Housewives of Miami" ever since its premiere in 2011. Along with being a television personality, she rubbed shoulders with big names in the basketball world, including Pippen and Michael Jordan. Bronny James is a rookie on the Lakers who just wrapped up his first NBA season.

Pippen shot down rumors that she and James are dating, saying that the claims have no basis. She and Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, had a rocky relationship that ended in 2024. Regarding Jordan's DUI arrest, DJ Vlad and former NBA player Gilbert Arenas implied that the situation was her fault.

Larsa Pippen went onto Sunday's episode of The Jason Lee Show to defend herself from the latest rumors attaching her to James. To her, DJ Vlad is a "loser" who has no reason to start rumors about her that she says are untrue.

"There's no reason to literally talk s**t about me every single time he interviews someone," Pippen said about DJ Vlad.

When Jason Lee asked Pippen about DJ Vlad's comments that she could be dating James, she shot the rumors down immediately.

"That's crazy, it's crazy town," Pippen said about the rumors. "It's just not normal. I didn't know Michael's (Jordan) kids. I wasn't a part of that whole situation. I didn't know them."

The drama between Larsa Pippen and DJ Vlad continues, but with her denying the rumors connecting her and James, the Lakers rookie might be left out of the fighting.

Larsa Pippen says she and Marcus Jordan didn't know each other growing up

When Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan started dating, there were many questions about how long they had known each other. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were teammates throughout the Bulls' two three-peats in the 1990s. Many people speculated that because they were so close, their families interacted with one another often.

Larsa Pippen denied those claims when she spoke with Today about her and Jordan's relationship after they split, claiming that she didn't know anyone from the Jordan family outside of her former husband's teammate.

“I mean I guess, yeah, but I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren’t,” she said. “Like I never really knew Marcus or his mom or them. I just recently met them a couple years ago.”

The end of their relationship has made Larsa Pippen the subject of a lot of ire, but she maintains her claim that she had nothing to do with her ex-boyfriend's arrest.

However, DJ Vlad continues to mention her in his interviews with athletes, who don't have the best things to say about her. As far as Pippen is concerned, DJ Vlad isn't worth her time and the rumors he is trying to spread are simply untrue.

