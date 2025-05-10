Larsa Pippen snaps loved up morning gym selfie with boyfriend Jeff Coby

On Thursday, television personality and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen shared a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby. The loved-up image featured Coby and Pippen in the gym as the duo seemed to have a productive morning together.
The morning gym selfie was first shared by Jeff Coby on his Instagram story as the duo stood in front of a gym cycle. Captioning the story with a one-word note, the former Columbia Lions star tagged Pippen in the post and wrote:
"Morning," followed by a couple of emojis.
Pippen reposted this story on her profile and added Kendrick Lamar's song 'Peekaboo' as a background track. The image depicted Pippen looking up at her boyfriend lovingly as he took a selfie in the mirror in front of them.
First pictured sharing a kiss in a Miami parking garage, the couple has since been spotted together on multiple occasions. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was previously in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus.
Larsa Pippen reportedly met Jeff Coby in January of 2025, and the duo have been inseparable since. In their first public outing, they attended a movie premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jeff Coby teases marriage plans with girlfriend Larsa Pippen while attending a movie premiere
Former Haitian-American basketball star Jeff Coby gave a glimpse into his plans with Larsa Pippen. The couple made their first public appearance during the premiere of "The Accountant 2" as they walked onto the red carpet while holding hands.
During their brief public appearance, reporters swarmed them with questions and congratulatory messages as they repeatedly asked Pippen if she was happy. Coby took this opportunity to profess his plans with Pippen, claiming that they planned to get married in November:
"We are getting married in November 2025. We are going to get married, it is going to be a beautiful marriage, November 2025," he announced.
This revelation caught everyone off guard, including Pippen. The reality TV star was seen covering her face with her phone as she tried to hide a wry smile. When questioned if he was proposing to Larsa in the moment, Coby replied:
"I can't tell you when I'm gonna propose."
Although playfully insinuating their wedding plans, Coby and Pippen seem to be extremely fond of each other. However, only time will tell if the duo is going to tie the knot in November.
