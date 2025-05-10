Larsa Pippen snaps loved up morning gym selfie with boyfriend Jeff Coby

On Thursday, television personality and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen shared a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby. The loved-up image featured Coby and Pippen in the gym as the duo seemed to have a productive morning together.

Ad

The morning gym selfie was first shared by Jeff Coby on his Instagram story as the duo stood in front of a gym cycle. Captioning the story with a one-word note, the former Columbia Lions star tagged Pippen in the post and wrote:

"Morning," followed by a couple of emojis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Larsa Pippen re-shares Jeff Coby's gym mirror selfie on Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Pippen reposted this story on her profile and added Kendrick Lamar's song 'Peekaboo' as a background track. The image depicted Pippen looking up at her boyfriend lovingly as he took a selfie in the mirror in front of them.

Ad

Trending

First pictured sharing a kiss in a Miami parking garage, the couple has since been spotted together on multiple occasions. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was previously in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus.

Larsa Pippen reportedly met Jeff Coby in January of 2025, and the duo have been inseparable since. In their first public outing, they attended a movie premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jeff Coby teases marriage plans with girlfriend Larsa Pippen while attending a movie premiere

Former Haitian-American basketball star Jeff Coby gave a glimpse into his plans with Larsa Pippen. The couple made their first public appearance during the premiere of "The Accountant 2" as they walked onto the red carpet while holding hands.

Ad

During their brief public appearance, reporters swarmed them with questions and congratulatory messages as they repeatedly asked Pippen if she was happy. Coby took this opportunity to profess his plans with Pippen, claiming that they planned to get married in November:

"We are getting married in November 2025. We are going to get married, it is going to be a beautiful marriage, November 2025," he announced.

Ad

This revelation caught everyone off guard, including Pippen. The reality TV star was seen covering her face with her phone as she tried to hide a wry smile. When questioned if he was proposing to Larsa in the moment, Coby replied:

"I can't tell you when I'm gonna propose."

Although playfully insinuating their wedding plans, Coby and Pippen seem to be extremely fond of each other. However, only time will tell if the duo is going to tie the knot in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More