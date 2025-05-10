  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Larsa Pippen snaps loved up morning gym selfie with boyfriend Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen snaps loved up morning gym selfie with boyfriend Jeff Coby

By Arian Kashyap
Modified May 10, 2025 11:02 GMT
Larsa Pippen poses for a picture in an all-black dress, Jeff Coby shoots a baketball
Larsa Pippen poses for a picture in an all-black dress, Jeff Coby shoots a baketball

On Thursday, television personality and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen shared a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby. The loved-up image featured Coby and Pippen in the gym as the duo seemed to have a productive morning together.

Ad

The morning gym selfie was first shared by Jeff Coby on his Instagram story as the duo stood in front of a gym cycle. Captioning the story with a one-word note, the former Columbia Lions star tagged Pippen in the post and wrote:

"Morning," followed by a couple of emojis.
Larsa Pippen re-shares Jeff Coby&#039;s gym mirror selfie on Instagram
Larsa Pippen re-shares Jeff Coby's gym mirror selfie on Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Pippen reposted this story on her profile and added Kendrick Lamar's song 'Peekaboo' as a background track. The image depicted Pippen looking up at her boyfriend lovingly as he took a selfie in the mirror in front of them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

First pictured sharing a kiss in a Miami parking garage, the couple has since been spotted together on multiple occasions. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was previously in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus.

Larsa Pippen reportedly met Jeff Coby in January of 2025, and the duo have been inseparable since. In their first public outing, they attended a movie premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jeff Coby teases marriage plans with girlfriend Larsa Pippen while attending a movie premiere

Former Haitian-American basketball star Jeff Coby gave a glimpse into his plans with Larsa Pippen. The couple made their first public appearance during the premiere of "The Accountant 2" as they walked onto the red carpet while holding hands.

Ad

During their brief public appearance, reporters swarmed them with questions and congratulatory messages as they repeatedly asked Pippen if she was happy. Coby took this opportunity to profess his plans with Pippen, claiming that they planned to get married in November:

"We are getting married in November 2025. We are going to get married, it is going to be a beautiful marriage, November 2025," he announced.
Ad

This revelation caught everyone off guard, including Pippen. The reality TV star was seen covering her face with her phone as she tried to hide a wry smile. When questioned if he was proposing to Larsa in the moment, Coby replied:

"I can't tell you when I'm gonna propose."

Although playfully insinuating their wedding plans, Coby and Pippen seem to be extremely fond of each other. However, only time will tell if the duo is going to tie the knot in November.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications