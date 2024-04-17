“Last game as a warriors”: NBA fans rebuke Klay Thompson’s nightmarish 0-point outing in must-win game 

Klay Thompson, emblematic of the Warriors' fluctuating fortunes throughout the 2023-24 campaign, encountered a challenging outing as he failed to convert any of his 10 shot attempts, including six from beyond the arc.

This marks the second occasion this season in which Thompson has been unable to register any points. Previously, he was held scoreless against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 11.

In a decisive Play-In Tournament matchup, the No. 9 Sacramento Kings secured their advancement, ousting the No. 10 Golden State Warriors with a commanding, 118-94 victory on Tuesday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to mock Klay Thompson's poor outing in the most important game of their season.

One fan tweeted:

"Klays last game as a warriors"

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted a video of a temple in China, mocking Thompson that he would need to go to China to continue his basketball career.

Expand Tweet

One fan used Draymond Green's entanglement with Rudy Gobert's photo, mocking that he would do the same to his teammate "Splash Brother".

Expand Tweet

@WadexFlash tweeted that Thompson gave up the game for the Warriors:

"Klay really sold hard"

@byran_trades said that Thompson built a 'brick city' of the misses against the Kings:

"bricks city"

@LotsofDinero tweeted that he can no longer request an extension after this performance:

"Imagine Klay Thompson coming into your office asking for money after a performance like this.."

Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson's game recap in loss vs Sacramento Kings

One year after playing the antagonist role, propelling the Sacramento Kings into the offseason after a grueling seven-game first-round NBA playoff series, Golden State experienced a stark reversal of fortunes during Tuesday's Play-In game at Golden 1 Center.

Steph Curry showcased his scoring prowess with 22 points yet struggled with turnovers, a challenge that haunted the entire Warriors squad. Despite their efforts, Golden State could not recover from an early deficit, ultimately succumbing to the Kings, 118-94.

For the first time since the 2020-21 season, the Warriors fell short of securing a playoff berth. Thompson, who sat out the entirety of that season due to an Achilles injury, endured a scoreless outing in what may mark the 34-year-old's farewell appearance in a Warriors jersey.

Expand Tweet

The five-time All-Star awaits news of a contract extension from the sole NBA team he has ever represented for the past 13 years, facing the prospect of entering unrestricted free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback