"Last to start, but the first to finish it": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops another bar on IG while donning $3600 Chevron

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the fourth OKC Thunder player to be named a starter in the NBA All-Star games. After getting included in last season's reserve, he is ready to hit a new milestone as a first-time starter in the current season.

Taking his excitement out on Instagram, SGA dropped a dapper look through his post.

"I’m not into trading words or sentences, I’m the last to start, but the first to finish it"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As seen in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's post, he was rocking the pre-game look in the felted wool chevron carcoat. The complete wool-made coat was giving the old-money vibe while he headed for the game night. The Italian-made Chevron coat is priced at $3,600 on the Bottega Veneta website.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander upsets Curry for NBA All-Star starter

In a surprising turn of events, Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder has clinched the final West backcourt spot in this year's NBA all-star game. In doing so, he beat the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, a perennial all-star starter. The 25-year-old Hamilton native has made a significant impact this season, leading the league in 30-point games.

Expand Tweet

This has raised eyebrows across the basketball community, marking a notable moment in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's career. The results of the ballot on Thursday showcase the achievements of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he secures a spot alongside other Western Conference starting players, including Phoenix's Kevin Durant, Denver's Nikola Jokic, and Dallas' Luka Doncic.

As the league prepares for the upcoming all-star game set for Feb. 18 in Indianapolis, the unexpected triumph of Gilgeous-Alexander highlights the depth and diversity of talent in the NBA.

However, the selection process for the NBA All-Star starters involves a comprehensive formula, where fan voting contributes 50% towards the final decision. The players themselves account for 25%, and the remaining 25% is determined by a panel of writers and broadcasters covering the NBA.

This year, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as the top overall vote-getter, amassing approximately 5.4 million votes from fans. The significance of this process is underscored by the immense acknowledgment and gratitude expressed by players such as Kevin Durant. Durant took to social media to thank the fans, media, and his peers for his 14th All-Star Game selection.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the upcoming announcement of the reserves on Feb. 1 and the potential roster additions by Commissioner Adam Silver come together to shape a dynamic and inclusive selection process for the highly anticipated NBA All-Star Game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!