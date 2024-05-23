"Last true villain in the NBA" - Fans chime in with mixed reactions as Draymond Green endures hostile chants from Timberwolves fans

NBA fans have mixed reactions to Draymond Green getting booed and enduring hostile chants from the Target Center crowd. Green has had his history with the Minnesota Timberwolves, particularly Rudy Gobert. He's in Minnesota along with the "Inside the NBA" crew as part of TNT's coverage of the playoffs.

In the pregame show, Green joined Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal to break down the Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks. The early crowd was not too fond of the Golden State Warriors star and chanted, "Draymond s**ks!"

Here's the clip of the chants:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans reacted to the video on social media, and some were not surprised that Draymond Green got the chants from the Minnesota Timberwolves crowd. It probably didn't help that he had the Denver Nuggets winning the last round.

"Last true villain in the NBA," one fan wrote.

"They doing the Lord's work," another fan commented.

"This should be the welcome he gets in every arena," a fan suggested.

Expand Tweet

Another possible reason why the Timberwolves crowd doesn't like Draymond Green is his history with Rudy Gobert.

Green is not a fan of the four-time Defensive Player of the Year and even put him in a chokehold earlier this season, which resulted in a suspension.

"They should have Rudy up there with him," one fan suggested.

"Idk how many more episodes we have of this crew. Please stop bringing Draymond to join them," a fan pleaded.

"They're in Minnesota, maybe Dray will be interviewing his good buddy, Rudy Gobert," another fan asked.

What did Draymond Green say about the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Draymond Green predicted that the Denver Nuggets would beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Green thought that it was over when Nikola Jokic dropped 40 points on Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid in Game 5.

The four-time NBA champion explained after Game 5 that the Timberwolves didn't believe that they could beat the Nuggets, and there would be no Game 7. However, Anthony Edwards led a blowout win in Game 6 followed by an unbelievable 20-point comeback in Game 7 to knock off the defending champions.

In a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the former Defensive Player of the Year applauded the Timberwolves' effort in Games 6 and 7. He praised Karl-Anthony Towns, who carried the team in Game 7, with Edwards having a terrible shooting game.

"(Towns') growth is incredible. I applaud that. You've got to love it. And you've also got to give some credit to the guys that surround him. Somebody's pulling something out of him that they didn't know they had. ... (Edwards) is carrying these guys -- I thought they (were) toast. (They) should have been. Kept going. Kept fighting. Got to love it," Green said. [H/T Yahoo! Sports]