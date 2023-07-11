Latest video showing Anthony Davis training with a boxer has fans in splits - "1 jab lands and he’s out for the season"

Anthony Davis is making the most of the offseason, opting to use boxing to keep himself in shape ahead of the new season.

A video of Davis was uploaded online where he was seen throwing down a few punches in the boxing ring. This brought about a wave of trolling from NBA fans.

Davis has been plagued by injuries, especially in the past couple of seasons.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

… @yeailistn2lucki @BleacherReport 1 jab lands and he’s out for the season @BleacherReport 1 jab lands and he’s out for the season

Te’ 𓃵 {788} @TeTheGamer @BleacherReport Bro is the last player in the NBA who should be doing anything physical during the off season 🤦🏾‍♂️ @BleacherReport Bro is the last player in the NBA who should be doing anything physical during the off season 🤦🏾‍♂️

Polymarket @Polymarket @BleacherReport Bro is 9 weight classes above this mf @BleacherReport Bro is 9 weight classes above this mf

Uhurubeast @QueensMWDT @BleacherReport This gonna be him when the season start @BleacherReport This gonna be him when the season start https://t.co/Zf1sor4p7w

Not in the boxing ring. @BleacherReport He needs to put in work on the court.Not in the boxing ring. @BleacherReport He needs to put in work on the court.Not in the boxing ring.

Pickle @betpickle @BleacherReport This looks like it should be illegal. @BleacherReport This looks like it should be illegal.

M.S.Sekhon @mehrajsekhwan @BleacherReport Honestly! AD probably last Athlete i want to see boxing. @BleacherReport Honestly! AD probably last Athlete i want to see boxing.

CaptainSkelly @gutterskelly @BleacherReport Don’t jam a finger, you’ll be out half the season @BleacherReport Don’t jam a finger, you’ll be out half the season

With AD, the Lakers were able to make it to the Western Conference Finals last season. A healthy Davis proved to be a huge game-changer for Los Angeles. He played 56 games for the team and left a solid impact on the floor.

The eight-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the Lakers. With his presence, the team's overall defense improved and it helped them win in the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.

Big things are expected from Davis for the next season.

Richard Jefferson believes the upcoming season is the most important season of Anthony Davis' career

The media and the fans have repeatedly criticized Anthony Davis for his inability to stay healthy for a long period of time. This has held the Lakers back following their title win back in 2020.

According to former NBA star, Richard Jefferson, the 2023-24 campaign will be a season where he should take the opportunity and show he's still a star in the league.

"This is the most important season in Anthony Davis’s career." Jefferson said. "Yes, you won a championship, but since that championship, there has been regression. It has been injuries, it has been other players at his position stepping up.

"You see other players rising up and you see Anthony Davis flatline. Now you have all the pieces — we saw how impactful he was from the trade deadline and on.

He continued:

We saw how impactful defensively and offensively he was in the postseason. If you’re Anthony Davis and you don’t come into camp in the best shape you’ve EVER been, you are doing the entire Lakers organization and fanbase a disservice.

"This has always been tailor-made for him to be the best player on this team. LeBron James has exceeded expectations for how well he’s played; it’s always been tailor-made for him. If you can be the best version of being yourself, the Lakers are going to be right there winning the championship."

“This is the most important season in Anthony Davis’s career. Yes, you won a championship, but since that championship, there has been regression. It has been injuries, it has been other players at his position stepping up… Richard Jefferson on Anthony Davis“This is the most important season in Anthony Davis’s career. Yes, you won a championship, but since that championship, there has been regression. It has been injuries, it has been other players at his position stepping up… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Richard Jefferson on Anthony Davis👇“This is the most important season in Anthony Davis’s career. Yes, you won a championship, but since that championship, there has been regression. It has been injuries, it has been other players at his position stepping up… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BeDx9z5HED

