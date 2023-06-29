NBA Rumors - LeBron James does not have a problem with Anthony Davis despite earlier reports 

LeBron James might be entering the early stages of father time but he is still the best player on the Lakers on most days and one of the best players in the league. At this stage and age of LeBron's career though, anything short of winning an NBA championship is more or less a failed season.

As per Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, LeBron James is frustrated with his co-star Anthony Davis. James reportedly believes that not only is Davis injury-prone but he also lacks toughness.

However, a more recent report by Mark Medina from Sportsnaut suggested that the earlier report about James' frustration with Davis might be misguided. Here is what Medina had to say:

“LeBron James’ optimism about his NBA title chances will largely center on how well the Lakers continue to build a roster around him and Anthony Davis. Toward the end of the 2022-23 season, CBS Sports reported that James had soured on Davis for his play and his checkered injury history.

"A person familiar with James’ thinking, however, stressed that James only has felt upset with Davis’ various circumstances as opposed to him personally."

Medina continued:

“LeBron is not frustrated with AD. LeBron is thankful for AD. Does he wish that both could play and stay healthy the whole time? Of course. But it’s not like he wants a guy to go out there and get injured. ...

“LeBron James has felt increasingly encouraged with Davis for improving his play and durability as the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed. That gives James some relative hope that both he and Davis can stay consistent with their health and performances throughout the 2023-24 season.”

LeBron James would love an injury-free Anthony Davis. However, that might be a tough ask. It is natural for James to be somewhat frustrated, however, the recent report suggests that James still believes in Davis and realizes that if they are going to win an NBA championship, it will be together.

Is Anthony Davis a Top 5 NBA Player?

Anthony Davis with a monster dunk

Davis is an elite defender in the league. There is no doubt that he is a top 5 defender. Against the Grizzlies, Davis looked like a better defender than Jared Jackson Jr. who was the DPOY. However, it is the offensive end where despite some monster games, Davis can be a no-show and completely disappear on any given night.

Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in the past season. During the playoffs, Davis averaged 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks, however, his points averaged dropped to 22.6 points per game.

Davis was also "famously" playing well only in alternate games during the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs and being somewhat of a no-show in the other games. This might've been the reason his points averaged dropped when it should've risen in the playoffs.

Consistency is also another issue for Davis. He was supposed to take the alpha role on the Lakers but has not risen to that role yet. Not just his play, but injuries have also kept Davis out and have not allowed him to develop a rhythm. This is partly why Davis has been in trade rumors. That said, he is still the best chance LeBron and the Lakers have at winning yet another NBA title.

Davis, when he plays up to his potential, is one of the best if not the best player in the NBA. We have seen Davis absolutely demolish players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid on different occasions.

However, there are also times when Anthony Davis can look like he doesn't belong in the top 5 or even the top 10 conversation. Ultimately, Davis being in the top 5 is a matter of him deciding whether he is going to show up or not.

