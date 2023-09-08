The Latvia vs Lithuania game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is going to be a classification match that will determine the fifth and sixth-place teams in the tournament. Both teams are expected to see each other this coming Saturday, September 9 inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lithuania was able to beat Team USA but they were not able to sustain the momentum during their recent matchup with Serbia. Meanwhile, Latvia bounced back from a tough loss against Germany and beat a Luka Doncic-led Slovenia.

It is seen in the best online basketball sportsbooks that Lithuania will be ending the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a win over Latvia.

Latvia vs Lithuania: Players to watch

Davis Bertans has been the Latvian's best offensive threat and he is expected to carry most of the scoring load heading into this matchup.

Andrejs Grazulis has tallied 60 points in the last three games in the World Cup and they need him to step up again for them to have a good chance of keeping this game close against Lithuania.

Arturz Zagars is another player to look out for in the Latvian national team as he averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Not far behind is Rolands Smits who has 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in seven matches.

Jonas Valanciunas of the Lithuanian team has been a monster inside the paint and he only needs five rebounds against Latvia to be the fifth player with the most rebounds in the tournament. He is also the top scorer so far for Lithuania with a total of 303 points in the tournament.

Expected to step up to help Valanciunas are Rokas Jokubaitis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Ignas Brazdeikis who all averaged double figures in seven games of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Latvia vs Lithuania: Odds, spread and moneyline

Moneyline - Lithuania (-310), Latvia (+250)

Spread - Lithuania (-6.5), Latvia (+6.5)

Total - 173.5, Over (-112), Under (-108)

Latvia vs Lithuania: Prediction

It is very hard to ignore that Lithuania defeated Team USA just a few days ago but they were a different team against Serbia.

They should be the easy pick to win this matchup against Latvia who will sorely miss Kristaps Porzingis once Jonas Valanciunas bullies them inside the paint.