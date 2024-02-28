“Lavar Ball curse is real”: Lonzo Ball still struggling to sprint raises concerns among NBA fans

Lonzo Ball has remained sidelined after undergoing a cartilage transplant procedure last season. The situation marked the latest in a long series of problems for the Chicago Bulls guard, who hasn't played a game since the 2021-22 season. After joining the Bulls prior to the start of that season, Ball found his role, thriving alongside Alex Caruso as a dominant defensive duo.

Lingering injuries plagued the young guard, however, resulting in a procedure to transplant cartilage into his knee. At the time, the NBA community was well aware of the fact that no player has ever returned to form after such a procedure, however, the Bulls front office held out hope.

Rather than waive Lonzo Ball and free up a roster spot, the team retained him, holding out hope that before he became a free agent, he'd suit up again. So far, that doesn't appear to be the case, with coach Billy Donovan issuing a concerning update on the young guard.

As he explained, Ball is still unable to sprint, despite working on catch and shoot shots. Although he made it clear that Lonzo Ball likely has to strengthen his leg after being off it for so long, fans were left concerned.

Looking at Billy Donovan's concerning update regarding Lonzo Ball

As previously mentioned, the cartilage transplant that was performed on Lonzo Ball is an incredibly tricky procedure. At the time Ball underwent the surgery, it was no secret that no other NBA player has been able to undergo such a procedure and return to the court.

The procedure, essentially, is considered to be a last resort before a knee replacement is needed. While a knee replacement would certainly spell the end of Ball's playing career, there was a chance he could return after the cartilage transplant.

Since then, despite posting a video showing an incredibly motivated Ball using only the surgically-resconstructed knee to stand up and sit down, he has struggled. As Billy Donovan indicated this week:

“He is doing some shooting, some running, some jumping. He hasn’t done any sprinting yet, that I know. They talked about that, and [sprinting] was kind of a goal, a set point. I do think the one thing that has been a priority right now so he does not get set back is he needs to develop more strength."

This offseason will see Ball faced with a player option for the final year of his contract. Given the lingering injury and the slow recovery, opting out would result in Ball hitting free agency, where he isn't expected to garner much interest.

By opting in to the final year of his $80 million deal from the Bulls, the young guard would guarantee himself another year of pay, while also giving himself time to recover. Based on the current timeline, the hope would be that if Lonzo Ball isn't ready for the start of next season, perhaps he can return to action during the year.