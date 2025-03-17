Leaked audio allegedly captures Paolo Banchero chirping at Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome in heated spat

On Sunday, Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic sealed a critical 108-103 victory over the top-ranked Eastern Conference team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The result meant Orlando ended Cleveland's 16-game win streak - which began on Feb. 4 - and handed the hosts their 11th loss of the 2024-25 NBA season.

However, during the game, Magic's Banchero talked trash with one of the Cavaliers' guards. Banchero then went at Ty Jerome and the leaked audio footage was posted days later on X (formerly Twitter). During one of Jerome's attempts on the field, he tried to shoot an off-balance floater, which he missed.

After this, the Magic forward said this to the guard:

"You ain't like that."

Moments later, Jerome held the ball and Banchero was his defender. The 6-foot-5 guard drove to the basket and successfully made a layup over the former Duke star. Following that. he stared down the 6-foot-10 forward. However, Orlando's All-Star wasn't fazed and talked more trash.

"You're trash, n***a," Banchero said to Jerome.

Jerome was on the free throw line, getting ready to shoot his shots after he was fouled. He was minding his own business when Banchero started talking more smack.

"You ain't s**t. You only look good because you're on a good team. Weak a** n***a... Trash a** n***a. You ain't s**t.

However, Jerome didn't let it slide as he responded with:

"You can't guard me, I know that... You definitely can't guard me."

While Cleveland's guard was talking trash, Banchero kept telling him "You ain't s**t." Jerome then said that he'll be a starter if he's with the Magic. The two kept chirping at each other and it led to one of the officials issuing them a warning.

Banchero then said:

"He ain't s**t and he knows it."

After that, the Orlando Magic won the game and Paolo Banchero had the last laugh.

"Talk all that s**t. I told you we gonna beat y'all motherf*****s."

Paolo Banchero gave credit to the team's supporting cast for beating the Cavs

While the Magic's starting five played a significant role in their win against Cleveland, Paolo Banchero believes their supporting cast also had an influence. After the game, Banchero spoke highly of the contributions of their supporting cast.

"They’re the reason we won the game, honestly. AB with his effort tonight, offense and defense. Him hitting the big shots and then guarding on the other end," Banchero said (10:02).

He also credited Garry Harris and Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black scored 17 points off the bench, which provided the team with a much-needed push.

