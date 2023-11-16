Leaked footage shows Kelly Oubre Jr. claiming to be hit by car, as freak injury comes under scrutiny

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. recently made headlines for being involved in a motor vehicle accident. There have been new developments since, the latest coming in the form of leaked footage that shows the star claiming to be hit by a car after he reached home following the accident. The clip obtained by TMZ shows Oubre Jr. in a green jacket, clutching his midsection and clearly saying that he was hit by a car.

You can watch the clip below.

Previously, it was reported that according to officials who have been investigating the incident, the star's claims were inaccurate.

Investigations are still on and the police don't have enough video evidence. According to multiple reports, Oubre was visibly shaken during the crash when he gave his account of the incident. The only thing that he seemed sure about was walking home when he was hit by the car. He suffered injuries on his legs, chest, and ribs, and it was added that he would miss a substantial amount of games.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s injury status gets a positive update

Despite initial reports that the guard would sit out for a good chunk of games, Kelly Oubre Jr. is back with the side. Head coach Nick Nurse's latest comments suggest that the 27-year-old is well on his way to recovery.

"He’s in good spirits. He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he’s doing OK," Nurse said (via ESPN).

Before the accident, Oubre was having an impressive season for the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals for eight games. He's also shooting well from the three-point line, making 37.8% from beyond the arc.

He has emerged as their secondary scoring option behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and his equally scintillating plays on the defensive end have been a massive plus for the Sixers. It was his game against the Detroit Pistons where he had a block on Cade Cunningham that saw him showcase his motor and potential.

Given his injuries, there is no official timetable by the Sixers for his return, but it is indeed good news that Kelly Oubre Jr. is back with the side and even doing a bit of training. Philly has been one of the teams to beat this season, and having their guard back will further bolster the side's case to consolidate their position.