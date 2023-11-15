Kelly Oubre Jr. accident update: Surveillance video throws curveball in Philadelphia 76ers forward's hit-and-run car accident case

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. recently suffered an injury after he was hit by a car, resulting in him getting a broken rib. According to the investigation done by the authorities, however, Oubre's claims may seem to have been inaccurate.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the video evidence the Sixers player submitted to the authorities shows no indication of a crash. Oubre reported that the incident happened at the Center City intersection on a Saturday evening, but authorities stated that no crash had occurred.

"Two employees of businesses near the reported crash site told The Inquirer they reviewed roughly two hours of footage from that evening on their work surveillance systems and did not see the crash," the Inquirer reported.

"A source familiar with the situation said that Oubre may not have provided an accurate account of where the crash allegedly occurred."

Investigations are still ongoing and the police don't have enough video evidence of what happened. According to reports, Oubre was shaken up during the crash when he gave his account of what had happened. The only thing that he was sure about was he was walking home when the event occurred.

An incident report was released on Saturday about a crash that happened at 7:20 pm on the 1400 block of Spruce Street.

It was later confirmed that the Sixers player was walking in the same direction the car was heading. But when the vehicle tried to make a turn, it hit Oubre in the chest. The player was injured in the chest, hip, and leg.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is back with the team after the incident

Many were worried about the well-being of Kelly Oubre Jr. after the accident. He assured fans he was doing fine by reporting to the team days after being confined in the hospital for treatments. Oubre was present before the team's In-Season Tournament game against the Indiana Pacers.

Head coach Nick Nurse gave an update about the player's situation.

"He’s in good spirits," Nurse said. "He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he’s doing OK."

Prior to the accident, Oubre was having an outstanding season for Philly. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals for eight games. He's also shooting incredibly from beyond the arc, making 37.8% from the three-point arc.

There isn't any timetable for his return, but the team is relieved that Oubre is finally back with the team and is showing signs of improvement.

