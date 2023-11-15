Shylynn Oubre shares first picture with husband Kelly Oubre Jr. after freak accident

Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a pedestrian accident during the weekend, and he is currently getting treated in a Philadelphia hospital. The wounds and injuries are not career-ending, however, Oubre will be away from basketball for a long time to heal.

While the basketball community sympathizes with Oubre, his wife, Shylynn, gives a glimpse of how his husband's condition is. In her recent Instagram post, she is seen with the former Kansas Jayhawk player, who has his face covered with cloth.

Shylyn Oubre shares a picture of her husband for the first time since the freak accident

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As expected, Oubre was out in the Sixers' game against the Indiana Pacers. His teammate, Tyrese Maxey, tallied 50 points and dedicated the victory to his hospitalized teammate.

"This had nothing to do with me. This is all Kelly Oubre. We're praying for him. Love my dawg. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon," Maxey said during the post-game interview.

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid sees Oubre's accident as unfortunate and is glad to hear that the wounds are treatable.

"Man, it's tough. I heard about it- We want to make sure that he is good, 'coz you'll never know," said Embiid after the Pacers game. "It's just unfortunate. ... But I'm happy it wasn't that bad."

Who is Shylyn Oubre, Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wife?

Kelly Oubre Jr. married his longtime fiancee, Shylnnitta, on July 9 at Puerto Rico's St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort. The couple met through mutual friends in 2020 and got engaged in December of the same year. Their relationship already led to the birth of their daughter, Malibu, in July 2021.

Shylynn is an Instagram model and loves music. She also launched her beauty line, 'Shhy Beauty' in June.

Oubre expressed that their marriage was a significant step, emphasizing their commitment and seeking God's approval. The couple is already adding another family member as they welcome their second child, TsuSun.

Before the freak accident, Kelly Oubre Jr. started five of the eight games he played for the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Oubre's highest scoring performance was on opening day as he tallied 27 points along with four rebounds and one steal, but the Sixers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.