"We're praying for him": Tyrese Maxey dedicates career night to Kelly Oubre Jr., who is set to miss significant time after freak accident

The Philadelphia 76ers played the Indiana Pacers without Kelly Oubre Jr., who recently had a motor accident that will see him miss significant time. Nonetheless, the Sixers dominated their way to their eighth straight victory since losing their opening-day game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the win, Tyrese Maxey tallied a career-high 50 points, eclipsing his previous best of 44. The former Kentucky Wildcat also had seven rebounds, seven three-pointers, five assists and two blocks.

After the game, Maxey gave a shoutout to his hospitalized teammate and wished for his speedy recovery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This had nothing to do with me. This is all Kelly Oubre. We're praying for him. Love my dawg. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon," said Maxey (via Sports Illustrated).

Expand Tweet

Former league MVP Joel Embiid also had a dominating performance as he registered 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block while Tobias Harris had a near double-double of 18 points and nine boards.

On the other side of the fence, Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points, 17 assists and two steals while Myles Turner logged 22 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the Pacers' loss.

The Sixers will be facing the Pacers again on November 14 and will go back-to-back games with the Boston Celtics the next day.

What happened to Kelly Oubre Jr.?

Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a pedestrian accident near his Philadelphia home on Saturday, resulting in injuries for which he is getting treated at a local hospital.

According to a report by The Athletic, Oubre sustained broken ribs along with multiple bruises and cuts. He is in stable condition but will serve a significant recovery period. None of the injuries are deemed to end his career or even marked as season-ending.

The incident occurred when Oubre was hit in the chest by a speeding vehicle that fled afterward, as reported by the Philadelphia police.

Expand Tweet

The Sixers issued a formal statement on Oubre's accident, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Center City, Philadelphia. He is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital. We will share more information as it becomes available. Please join us in sending our best to Kelly and his family as he recovers from the incident."

In eight games this season, Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and shot 37% beyond the three-point line. His best scoring game was on the opening night against the Bucks — 27 points.