5 current NBA players measuring 7 feet or more ft. Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama

In the NBA, the average height of the players in the past few years has been over 6-foot-4. In the early years of the 1950s, it was less than 6-foot-5. However, over the years, the average height increased substantially. In 2021, the average height of the NBA players was 6-foot-6.2, the lowest in the last four decades.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, several players in the league are listed 7 feet or more.

Here is the list of a few players over 7 feet this season. Only five players are listed here, but there are more players who are above the mentioned height.

5 current NBA players measuring 7 feet or more

#5. Joel Embiid: 7-foot

Joel Embiid is listed as a 7-foot player and is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. The one-time league MVP and a two-time scoring champion has the ability to impact both ends of the floor and can shoot from beyond the arc.

Despite his dominance, offensively and defensively, Embiid has not been able to take the Philadelphia 76ers to the promised land. With his eight years of experience in the league and at 29, his target will be to win the championship with the 76ers.

Embiid has averaged 27.3 points per game, at 50.1% shooting from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc. He also has 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

#4. Rudy Gobert: 7-foot-1

Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert is listed as a 7-foot-1-inch player. With a giant lean body, Gobert capitalizes well at the defensive end and is widely recognized as one of the best defensive players. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Gobert spent ten seasons with the Utah Jazz. Over his 11 seasons in the league, he has averaged 12.5 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 2.1 bpg.

#3. Moses Brown: 7-foot-2

Portland Trail Blazers’ Moses Brown stands at a height of 7-foot-2. He is a reserve for the Blazers and has played just one game so far for the team. He has played for six teams in four seasons in the NBA. However, he failed to keep a steady position on the teams he has been on.

He played his first season for the Blazers and then for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was eventually traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2021-22 season. In March 2022, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

In his career, Brown has averaged 5.5 ppg and 5.2 rpg.

#2. Kristaps Porzingis: 7-foot-2

Boston Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis is a 7-foot-2-inch player who was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He was nicknamed “The Unicorn” by Kevin Durant due to his ability to shoot and dribble despite his massive height.

In over eight years in the league, he played for the Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards and now the Celtics.

Porzingis has averaged 19.6 ppg at 45.4% shooting from the field and 36% from the three-point line. He also averages 7.9 rpg and 1.8 bpg.

#1. Victor Wembanyama: 7-foot-3.5

Victor Wembanyama is the new NBA sensation and perhaps one of the greatest draft picks in NBA history. He is listed as a 7-foot 3.5-inch player behind Boban Marjanovic at 7-foot-4, the tallest player in the league. Dominating both ends of the floor, Wembanyama has taken the league by storm in his rookie season.

So far into his rookie season, Wembanyama is averaging 19.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 2.6 bpg.