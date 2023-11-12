Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 12, 2023

Southeast Division rivals Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans contest an NBA regular season showdown on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana. The two teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous outings.

Dallas dominated the Los Angeles Clippers, 144-126, on Friday night, where Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. It was a bounce-back win for Dallas, who is top of its division with a 7-2 record.

The Pelicans, for their part, have been on a four-game skid, with their latest defeat coming to the Houston Rockets, 104-101, also on Friday. New Orleans (4-5) continues to miss the services of key pieces because of injuries, making it tough for them to soar.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans is set for 7 p.m., Eastern Time, and is available on NBA League Pass and for local TV over Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports SW-Dallas.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-140) vs Pelicans (+115)

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-111) vs Pelicans +2.5 (-109)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o233.5) vs Pelicans (u233.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Mavericks are playing for the fifth time on the road, winning thrice. They're set to play at full strength against the Pelicans, save for big man Maxi Kleber (toe), which will be huge as they go for back-to-back wins.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, will continue to miss the services of the injured CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado, and more recently, Herbert Jones.

However, All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are not on the injured list, which should aid their cause as they look to end their skid in front of their home crowd.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineups

The core of Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr. and Garrett Williams have been starting for the Mavericks, with rookie Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell alternating at the center spot. The tack should still be the same for coach Jason Kidd, as it has produced good results.

Meanwhile, New Orleans went for the five of Williamson, Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels in their last game and could continue the same lineup.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Fresh off his 44-point outing in their last game, Doncic has an over/under of 29.5 points. He has lead the team in scoring, and you could get -127 by going for the over and -108 by taking under.

‘The Don’ is also among the steady passers in the game with an O/U of 7.5 assists. He's -151 to go over 7.5 assists and +110 to go under. It bears noting, though, that for his career, his better assist games came against New Orleans, chalking up 8.1 dimes per outing.

Ingram leads the Pelicans in scoring but has had his ups and downs. In his last two games, though, he has picked up his scoring and should continue doing so with an over/under of 25.5 points. He's -106 to go over and -129 to go under.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The Mavericks have been going great guns early in the new NBA season with no signs of slowing down yet. They have been relatively healthy and boast a working crew that could stand against opponents at both ends.

New Orleans, meanwhile, have had it rough so far but has two All-Stars who can lead and change the tide in their favor. The Pelicans are looking to catch a break, and a victory against a good team at home could do it.