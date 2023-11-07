Leaked video allegedly captures Lakers gameplan for LeBron James to pass to Cam Reddish for final play

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second consecutive loss against the Miami Heat and many are pointing out LeBron James' unselfishness in the final seconds that cost the game. With just seven seconds to go, LBJ drove to the hoop and passed into Cam Reddish for the corner three but missed.

The Heat won the game by just one point, 107-108, and they could have won if the former Duke Blue Devil's shot went through the net. However, after the game, Austin Reaves shared James reaction to Reddish's last-second shot.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As soon as [LeBron] walked into the locker room, he went to Cam and said, 'Nah, that's a good shot. Situation happens like that again, we're gonna give it right back to you and knock it down.' That's major, happened to me in the past with Bron," said Reaves.

Many fans criticized LeBron James for overpassing and blamed him for the loss. Over on social media, there is a viral video going around that it was Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham who constructed the play with Cam Reddish taking the last shot.

Expand Tweet

Darin Ham goes off to the media that LeBron James is not going to the free-throw line that much

With the Heat-Lakers regular season matchup now in the record books, Coach Darvin Ham can't help but notice that LeBron James was not going to the free-throw line that much even after going hard to the hoop.

For him, this was a bizarre situation as the four-time NBA champion only shot four three throws despite providing the Lakers 30 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

"I see Bron shooting 4 free throws and the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm. For that not to be called man. He's not flopping. I watch him go to the hole strong," said Ham during the post-game press conference.

In the 21 years that LeBron James played in the league, he averaged 7.7 free throws a game. The most that he had was during his 11 seasons with the Cavaliers at 8.2 attempts in 849 games. As a Lakers, James averages 6.2 attempts in his last 284 games with the team.

"I consistently go the line 3 or 4 times a game and sometimes not even at all, which is weird," said James.

For the 2023-24 season, the four-time league MVP averaged 24.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He also shot an average of six free-throws per night prior to their game against the Heat.

The Los Angeles Lakers fall to a 3-4 record and have two more games in this four-game road trip. Up next will be the Houston Rockets on November 8 and they will cap it off with a second matchup against the Phoenix Suns on November 10.