Watch: Darvin Ham crowns LeBron James greatest ever without hesitation as fan asks him his GOAT pick

While some veteran basketball enthusiasts may lean towards Michael Jordan, LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham believes LeBron James is the greatest basketball player in history.

Asked by a fan who his “GOAT” is, Coach Ham picked James without hesitation.

“Bron is the GOAT,” Ham said.

Last season, the Lakers brought in Ham as their coach after the team decided to part ways with Frank Vogel, with whom they had secured the NBA championship during the season played in the bubble.

Ham has consistently expressed admiration for LeBron James. When the Lakers forward broke the scoring record last season, he said the answer to the “GOAT” debate should be easy.

“I think (passing Kareem) puts him at the top of the list,” Ham said of the achievement. “Just his durability, his longevity, what he’s done, what he’s meant to the league on and off the court. He’s at the top of the list. I don’t mind at all calling him the greatest.”

James claimed the title of the NBA's all-time leading scorer by scoring an impressive 1,590 points in 55 games last season, increasing his career total to 38,652 regular-season points. In the upcoming season, he stands a chance to breach the 40,000-point mark.

Before picking LeBron James, Ham had different thoughts on the GOAT debate

In a previous interview with The Athletic in February of this year, Darvin Ham expressed his dislike for the GOAT debate, emphasizing that basketball is fundamentally a team sport. He suggested that the focus should be on debating the greatest teams rather than individual players.

Ham was more conservative with his earlier take, saying he confidently had James as the greatest of this era.

“He’s definitely the GOAT of this era,” Ham said. “That’s for damn sure.”

Darvin Ham has not only faced both players as an opponent but has also been tasked with defending them during his playing career. He also has a coaching history against LeBron James spanning over a decade, including playoff matchups where his teams lost twice to James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his assessment, Ham acknowledges the mental resilience that both LeBron James and Michael Jordan exhibit. However, he emphasizes the challenge of comparing these two basketball legends due to the differences in the eras they played, their positions and their distinctive styles of play.

“I think it’s, obviously, their passion and love for the game, their competitiveness and the way they take care of their body,” Ham said. “When you get into the style of play and all of that, obviously, it’s two different eras. They’re two totally different types of players.”

