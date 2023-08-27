Lebanon vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The Group Stage of the FIBA World Cup 2023 has already given fans a plethora of exciting games during the first day. The Group H games are certainly ones to keep an eye on, as both the opening day games were lopsided.

The second set of games for Group H will pit Lebanon against Canada in what might prove to be an interesting matchup, as Canada won by thirty points against France while Lebanon lost by 39 against Latvia.

Both teams will have different mentalities coming into their second games, with Canada looking to continue its dominance against the others in their group while Lebanon will attempt to bounce back after a humiliating loss. For those who are interested in watching, here is all you need to know.

Where: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta

When: August 27, 2023

Time: 4:45 pm GMT+7 or 5:45 am ET

Fans who would like to watch the game online can do so by downloading the Courside 1891 app, which is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

How did both teams perform in the opening day games of FIBA World Cup 2023

Lebanon vs Canada preview for FIBA World Cup 2023

The beginning of the first quarter looked good for Lebanon, as they scored the first two field goals of the matchup. Unfortunately for them, it was not a sign of things to come, as they failed to defend the Latvians, who went on several scoring runs. The first quarter ended with the Lebanese team down ten points, 27-17.

The rest of the game was pretty much the same, with Lebanon unable to stop their opponents from putting the ball in the basket. By halftime, they were already down by 25 points.

Latvia's hot shooting paired with Lebanon's failure to get their own buckets would lead to a final score of 109-70, the biggest win for a team in their debut since Lithuania beat Korea 97-56 in 1998.

On the other end of the Group H matchups, the stacked Canadian team would dominate the French team, which failed to get anything going on offense.

The French team would hold a narrow four point lead at the end of the first quarter, and the tight matchup would continue until halftime, with the Canadians leading by three.

The halftime adjustments seemed to work well in Canada's favor, as things finally came together for them in the third quarter.

They held France to only eight points while they scored basket after basket to finish the quarter with a 20-point lead. Canada carried that momentum into the final quarter, finishing the game with a final score of 95-65.

Lebanon will certainly have their hands full in stopping Canada's offense led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander especially if they find their rhythm the same way they did in their previous matchup.

