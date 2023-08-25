ESPN Plus Free Trial: Can FIBA World Cup 2023 be watched on free trial?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup officially started on Friday with Australia vs. Finland in Japan and Angola vs. Italy in the Philippines. But where can fans around the world watch the exciting tournament? One option is ESPN Plus but is there a free trial for incoming subscribers?

According to TV Guide, ESPN Plus does not offer a free trial and it will cost subscribers $10. It's not a bad deal considering ESPN Plus will show all 86 games at the World Cup. The tournament won't last more than a month so some can unsubscribe at the end of it on September 10.

For those who want a free trial, Fubo TV offers it for seven days. However, it's expensive and will cost $75 a month. Once you sign up for a free trial, the subscription moves into a rolling one-month deal.

There are other options besides ESPN Plus and Fubo TV. The official streaming partner of the FIBA World Cup is called Courtside 1981. It will stream all the games for just $9.99. They also have a great annual deal for just $44.99.

Here's a list of platforms where the World Cup can be streamed around the world:

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch all the games via Kayo for just AUD$25.

Fans Down Under can watch all the games via Kayo for just AUD$25. Canada: SportsNet Now has an offer of CAD$34.99 to watch their national team exclusively.

SportsNet Now has an offer of CAD$34.99 to watch their national team exclusively. United Kingdom: Fans can watch the game for just £21.99 via NBA.com using the FIBA World Cup Pass.

Fans can watch the game for just £21.99 via NBA.com using the FIBA World Cup Pass. New Zealand, France and Spain: These lucky fans can watch their national teams for free via TVNZ, France.tv and RTVE, respectively

Team USA is the favorite to win the FIBA World Cup

Team USA is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. That is despite having a relatively young roster led by stars such as Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Austin Reaves and Jaren Jackson Jr.

It's been almost a decade since the Americans have lifted the World Cup trophy. They last won in 2014 when the team was composed of Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and James Harden.

Regardless of how the odds are in favor of Team USA, teams such as France, Canada, Spain, Germany and Australia could pose a threat. Spain and Germany kept it close against them during their tune-up games before the tournament.

