Watch: Sasu Salin sends Patty Mills and Matisse Thybulle flying for FIBA World Cup 2023's first 4-point play

Sasu Salin had the hot hand for Finland and even sent Patty Mills and Matisse Thybulle flying in a great play in the second quarter. Finland and Australia started off the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Okinawa, Japan.

With Finland up 32-28, Salin almost turned the ball over when Thybulle tipped his pass. The 32-year-old guard recovered the loose ball near the 3-point area and faked Mills off his shoes. The veteran NBA guard had no chance to stop the shot.

Thybulle tried his best to block the shot but he ended up clipping Salin's arm. To make it worse for the Boomers, the ball went in and Salin completed the four-point play to give Finland a 36-28 lead at that point.

Here's the video of Salin's four-point play:

Finland looked poise to get the upset win but Australia quickly fought back after the four-point play. They went on a good run to take back the lead with around a minute left in the first half.

At the end of two quarters, the Boomers are up 45-40 over the Wolfpack. Patty Mills led the way for Australia with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Joe Ingles had 11 points and two rebounds, while Josh Giddey added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

On the other hand, Lauri Markkanen finished the first half with 11 points and three rebounds for Finland. Markkanen also had three turnovers that helped the Boomers start a run late in the second quarter.

Sasu Salin had 10 points and went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Olivier Nkamhoua, who plays for the Tennessee Volunteers in the NCAA, had two huge blocks in the first quarter against Australia.

Patty Mills, Australia looking to win first FIBA World Cup medal

Patty Mills of Australia

Patty Mills and Australia are looking to win their first medal from the World Cup. They finished fourth in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China after losing to France in the third-place game.

The Boomers are coming off their first medal win on the world stage when they took home the Olympic bronze in Japan. They are currently ranked third in the world heading into this tournament in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Australia boasts a roster filled with many players in the NBA or who have experience playing in the NBA. Mills and Joe Ingles are the veterans, while young stars such as Joe Giddey, Matisse Thybulle, Josh Green and Jack White represent the next generation of Australian ballers.

