Kobe Bryant had a savage reply to fans who dubbed Tiger Woods the world's most mentally focused athlete

Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods are two great legends in each of their respective sport, basketball and golf. However, Bryant didn't like it when some of his teammates thought that Woods was the most mentally focused athlete they had ever seen in 2008.

In a recent episode of Gil's Arena, the crew of Gilbert Arenas, Josiah Johnson, Kenyon Martin, and Miko Grimes celebrated Mamba Day. One of the stories Arenas recalled involved Bryant reacting to Woods' win at the 2008 US Open.

"They on the bus, Kobe got his headphones on," Arenas said. "They on the bus talking about Tiger Woods. I guess Tiger Woods just won the (US Open) probably with a torn meniscus or torn Achilles and won. Players in the back like, 'Man, did y'all see Tiger? Man, that's the most mentally focused athlete in the world right now.'

"Kobe took his headphones off and said, 'That's mental focus? Winning something on a torn meniscus? How about coming out here scoring 40 every night with five years hanging over your head? Now that's mentally focused.'"

Gilbert Arenas was likely talking about Tiger Woods' win at the 2008 US Open. Woods won the tournament with two stress fractures in his left leg and a torn ACL in his left knee.

It should be noted that Kobe Bryant was in the NBA Finals at the time with the LA Lakers against the Boston Celtics. Woods won the US Open on June 16 while Bryant and the Lakers lost the NBA Finals on June 17 in Game 6.

Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue next season

The LA Lakers are set to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant next season when they unveil a statue of him outside Crypto.com Arena. Bryant, who tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, will be the sixth Lakers player to have a statue made by the franchise.

"Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements."

Bryant's statue will be at Star Plaza outside the arena. It was made by Julie Rotblatt Amrany of the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany. It will be unveiled to the public on Feb. 8, 2024 before the Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets.

