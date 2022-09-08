“LeBron was basically the de facto point guard in Cleveland”- NBA analyst asserts LeBron James has a huge role to play for Lakers, says he still run the plays for the team

The LA Lakers will rely heavily on LeBron James this season. As he enters his 20th season, he remains the Lakers' most important piece. The four-time NBA champion will most likely have to run plays for the team once again. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recalled LeBron's last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and how he had to run the floor despite being surrounded by guards.

"IT [Isaiah Thomas] was still hurt with the hip thing. D-Rose was having, you know, his own stuff. LeBron was basically the de facto point guard in Cleveland," Fischer said.

The Cavaliers had Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade that season. Yet it was LeBron James who had to be the primary ball handler.

Just one year after winning the championship in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving decided to leave the Cavaliers and join the Boston Celtics. His departure left LeBron James as the primary ball handler.

According to Fischer, James wanted to work on his post moves, but the team used him as a playmaker. The Cavaliers still advanced to the NBA Finals but were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Fischer recalled his interview with Channing Frye and LeBron James' comments:

"He was talking about how LeBron just knows exactly where you want the ball when you're shooting hot, if you want it high, he's hitting it to you high. If you want it low, he's hitting it to you low," Fischer said.

"Then LeBron heard us, and he kind of yelled over to me, like, 'I wasn't supposed to be the point guard this year, wasn't trying to be point guard. We're working on post moves.'"

The superstar forward ended the season averaging 27.5 points and 9.1 assists per game. However, he also led the league in games played (82) and minutes per game (36.9).

LeBron James may be the point guard again

LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, yet the situation hasn't changed much. In his second year with the Lakers, James led the league in assists, averaging a career-high 10.2 dimes per game.

The four-time NBA champion has had several point guards during his tenure with the Lakers, including Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook. However, he still frequently takes on point guard duties.

The Lakers forward hoped that Westbrook could be the primary ball handler, but that appears unlikely. Patrick Beverley, the latest addition to the team, could help with playmaking. However, Beverley is stronger defensively than offensively.

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing season in which they won only 33 games. They haven't improved much over the summer, but it's still too early to count James out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott