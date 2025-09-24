  • home icon
  Basketball
  Los Angeles Lakers
"LeBron bout to have a $3 billion check": Fans erupt as Lakers’ Buss family makes major move with new sports investment group 

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 24, 2025 23:35 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
The LA Lakers' Buss family enters a new venture (Image Source: IMAGN)

ESPN reported on Wednesday that the LA Lakers' Buss family is venturing into other professional sports. Dave McMenamin and Shams Charania reported that Joey (alternate governor and vice president of research and development) and Jesse Buss (assistant general manager) are launching Buss Sports Capital.

According to the two NBA insiders, the new company is an "investment firm aimed at identifying acquisitions and partnerships across the global sports landscape."

The two siblings have been with the organization since their late father, Jerry Buss, bought the franchise in 1979. Although the team is under new management (Mark Walker bought the team's majority control in June 2025), the two will remain with the LA group.

In a statement regarding their new endeavor, Joey said:

"Our vision is to really go after strategic investments and good partners -- specifically sports-related investments. Buss Sports Capital is not going to compete with our interests in the Lakers or the NBA."
Following the report, fans revealed their thoughts on the new Buss family investment.

"Lebron bout to have a 3 billion $ check from an offshore business in the coming years lmao," a fan said.
"Why do I feel like LeBron and Mav Carter are going to benefit from this? Could be a nothing burger but I suppose there's fire here - not smoke," another fan commented.
"Funny timing seein dat Bron & Mav Carter lookin for investors to start a new basketball league," one fan pointed out.

Other fans started speculating on what the team executives will do with their new business.

"Bring a team to Seattle, or this is just Lebrons way of buying a new team in Vegas," someone commented.
"The buss family and LeBron are gonna start a new league together," a comment read.
"they’re investing in lebrons league," one fan said.

LA Lakers' Jeanie Buss says Luka Doncic is more "comfortable" for next season

The LA Lakers are geared for a great 2025-26 season with Luka Doncic. It will be Doncic's first full regular season with the team after they acquired him via trade in February.

As the team prepares for the new campaign, team governor Jeanie Buss commented on the Slovenian star's state. According to her, in an interview with The Athletic, the five-time All-Star looks more comfortable heading into the new year.

“He just looked comfortable,” she said. “His focus was on basketball instead of something else being in the back of mind. He’s less burdened; he’s got clarity. … He knows where he wants to be. He knows where he is now.”

Over the summer, Doncic and the LA Lakers agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension. The franchise believes he will be the face of the organization starting next season.

