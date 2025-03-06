"Lebron and Bronny will break this record": Fans react as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's first game-worn jerseys estimated to fetch $20M

Michael Jordan's name has resurfaced around the basketball world as discussions continue about who will be the next face of the league. Most basketball experts argue that Jordan took the torch from Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and handed it off to Kobe Bryant, who in turn passed it to LeBron James. However, Jordan and Bryant are still beloved by fans, who continue to fight for their memorabilia.

Ad

According to TMZ Sports, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's first game-worn jerseys are expected to fetch up to $20 million in auction, which would make them some of the highest-priced basketball memorabilia items ever. Both players are NBA icons and had a lasting influence on the league, even after retiring. The entire sports world grieved collectively when Bryant passed away in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When news about the millions that the jerseys are expected to sell for, NBA fans voiced their opinions on the price mark. Reactions varied, with some fans arguing that the iconic pieces should sell for more while others saying that once LeBron James retires, his jerseys will sell for much more, feeding into the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James conversations.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan took things a step further, including James' son, Bronny James, in the mix, joking that their jerseys together will sell for more than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's jerseys.

Ad

"LeBron James and his teammate, Bronny James, will break this record when their jerseys go up for auction at Sotheby’s in 5 yrs," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That's wild! Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s rookie jerseys hitting Sotheby’s with a $20 million estimate is a testament to their legendary status," one fan said.

"iconic pieces of sports memorabilia," another fan said.

Other fans took the news as an opportunity to reignite the GOAT debate.

"MJ and Kobe are so much better than LeBron," one fan argued.

Ad

"Brons gna be 100 mil. His last game will prolly go for 150mil," said another fan, backing LeBron.

"Legendary jerseys, priceless history," said one fan, appreciating the greatness of the legends.

How does LeBron stack up against Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant?

Throughout his career, LeBron James has expressed multiple times that he is "chasing a ghost" that wore #23 for the Chicago Bulls. While his career and that of Michael Jordan didn't play out the same way, with Jordan having one of the highest peaks the NBA has ever seen while James has been dominant for over 20 years, the two find themselves compared to one another often.

Ad

If James can lead the Lakers to a title this season, he would match Kobe Bryant with five, but Michael Jordan's six championships remain one of the biggest arguments against the all-time leading scorer. Many basketball experts have argued that LeBron's longevity should give him the edge, but Jordan's nostalgia still means a lot to fans all over the world.

Regardless of how they are ranked when it's all said and done, it can't be argued that Jordan, Bryant and James are amongst the top ten players to have ever stepped foot on a NBA court. All three will be applauded for what they did to grow the game, both in the U.S. and around the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback