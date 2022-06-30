“LeBron can play any decade and dominate any decade, it doesn’t matter” - Cuttino Mobley says LeBron James is the GOAT and that’s a fact, calls LeBron ‘Magic Johnson 4.0’

The G.O.A.T. debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is always very interesting and usually very intriguing. Former NBA player Cuttino Mobley has a rather compelling argument why “King James” should be considered the best ever.

On Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre, the retired NBA veteran strongly pushed the G.O.A.T. case for the current LA Lakers superstar. He put James over everyone else who ever laced up a pair of basketball sneakers:

“He’s Magic Johnson 2.0, 4.0, that’s what he is. If Magic had his speed and agility and all that, that’s what Magic would be. LeBron, he’s just different…LeBron James can play any decade and dominate any decade, it doesn't’ matter.”

He would then argue why the four-time MVP is better than the legendary Chicago Bulls superstar:

“Michael had Phil Jackson, Tex Winter and Scottie Pippen. Michael was amazing. Michael was my GOAT growing up. But as far as knowing the game and playing the game and someone that can take four guys from Home Depot or not having a top coach of all time? Come on!!! 6’9 do everything everybody else can do?"

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Had LeBron been linked up w/ one of the all-time greats, Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich or Pat Riley he would have more championships. ... LeBron hasn't had that coach that will just make him be part of the system rather than the entire system." — @Chris_Broussard "Had LeBron been linked up w/ one of the all-time greats, Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich or Pat Riley he would have more championships. ... LeBron hasn't had that coach that will just make him be part of the system rather than the entire system." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/pzvlFp1BHg

The former Houston Rockets shooting guard would also put him over Kobe Bryant:

“He matchup against Kobe what 27 times, he’s 16 and 7…I love Kobe, I grew up with Kobe. I’m in Kobe’s book, I love him. My emotions are detached from what facts are. LeBron James, if you’re starting a team, you start with LeBron James. That’s just facts, just facts.”

It’s noteworthy to point out that the players Cuttino Mobley considered for the best-ever player debate are those he played against. He was a rookie after the Chicago Bulls dynasty broke up but took the court versus Michael Jordan’s Washington Wizards team.

Mobley would also swing the greatest-ever discussion to James because the “Chosen One” never had the chance to play for an all-time great coach. Jordan and Bryant both played for the legendary Phil Jackson who’s considered the top-ranked coach of all time.

LeBron James couldn’t lead the LA Lakers to a respectable finish last season

"King James" was spectacular last season but couldn't carry the LA Lakers to the postseason. [Photo: Rappler]

After the LA Lakers’ epic failure, several basketball analysts considered the G.O.A.T conversation closed in favor of Michael Jordan. Despite a star-studded lineup, the Hollywood squad failed to even make it to the playoffs. It wasn’t LeBron James' fault, however.

The 18X All-Star reset several records in his 19th season and nearly bagged the scoring title. Many of the records he compiled last season are likely to stand for years to come. But as with the greats, their accomplishments will always be dissected through the team’s success.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. The Lakers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/TMv5m8en6G

It wasn’t just the win-loss record that was disturbing for LA. It was also the way they lost several of the games that led to their ultimate downfall.

On several occasions, they looked disinterested and had several lopsided losses despite James putting up huge numbers. It was for this reason that he was accused of stats padding in more than one instance.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN



Well, no, writes silverscreenandroll.com/2022/3/19/2298… Can LeBron James really be accused of "stat-padding" when his gargantuan production is the only way the Lakers can win, and the only real reason for anyone to watch?Well, no, writes @forumbluegold Can LeBron James really be accused of "stat-padding" when his gargantuan production is the only way the Lakers can win, and the only real reason for anyone to watch?Well, no, writes @forumbluegold. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/3/19/2298…

LeBron James, however, will have a huge opportunity to move the needle in his case next season. If he can push the Lakers deep into the playoffs, he may regain some of the votes he lost after LA’s disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far