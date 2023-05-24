"LeBron is coming back" - Shannon Sharpe has no faith in LeBron James' retirement rumors

After getting swept by the Nuggets, LeBron James for the first time in his career has considered the possibility of moving on from the game.

With the media and online discrourse speculating on LeBron James' decision in the offseason, Shannon Sharpe spoke on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" regarding LeBron's future.

"LeBron is coming back," Sharpe said. "I believe he loves the game of basketball. I believe he believes, that if they can bring fairly somewhat of this team, him, they have a training camp to be together, they have what it takes. If he can stay healthy, AD can stay healthy, they get a shooter here and there, I believe he believes, that they can go win a title next year."

At 38 years of age, LeBron has shown numerous times this season that he still has a lot left in the tank.

He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabar's all-time scoring record on Feb. 8 and continued to add to his total to reach 38,652 points. LeBron James also dropped a 22 points and 20 rebounds outing in a critical playoff game against the No. 2-seed Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron still has it with 20 seasons down, but competition around the league will continue to evolve and only get tougher from here on out.

With all the speculation going around, it'll be interesting to see what decision LeBron James goes with as he turns 39 years old this year.

James finished the regular season averaging 28.9 points (50.0% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He has never averaged below 20.0 ppg in his 20 years.

LeBron James' postseason numbers in 2023

Despite the disappointing finish to the Lakers' postseason run, LeBron still put up some incredible numbers.

Starting off with the Grizzlies series, LeBron James averaged 22.2 ppg (48.6% shooting), 11.2 rpg and 5.2 apg. James led the Lakers to an impressive upset win.

During the Warriors series, LeBron averaged 24.7 ppg (49.5% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 8.8 rpg and 5.5 apg. His was at his best in the second-round matchup as he shot the ball efficiently and dominated any defensive coverage thrown at him.

Against the Nuggets, James averaged 27.8 ppg (51.9% shooting), 10.0 apg and 9.5 rpg. During the Nuggets' closeout win, LeBron went out fighting with 40 points (15-of-25 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds and nine assists.

