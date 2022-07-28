“LeBron is coming off one his of best offensive years” - Nick Wright says LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabar’s record on a mediocre Lakers team with Russell Westbrook is "a super-depressing possibility"

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has broken all kinds of records throughout his illustrious career. However, going into this season, King James is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing scoring record.

The Fox Sports NBA analyst spoke about the notion of James breaking that record while playing for a team that may not be competitive. On the podcast "What's Wright? with Nick Wright," he said this is a possibility as the Lakers have barely improved with their roster overhaul.

"What if the Lakers actually do run it back?" Wright said. "And that to me is that just so depressing, that in Year 20, LeBron is coming off one his of best offensive years ever, when he's going to break Kareem's scoring record this season, if it is done, it'd be for a mediocre Lakers team that will win, you know, 45-ish games and have no chance to win the title.

"That is on the board and it's a super-depressing possiblity."

Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for the most points scored in the regular season, which is 38,387. King James is hot on his heels as he has scored 37,062.

Should James average 27.1 points per game, which is his career average, he could eclipse the six-time champion's record around the 50th game. It is also only a matter of time before James eclipses Abdul-Jabbar's iconic mark.

Should LeBron James have gone for the scoring title?

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

LeBron James, at age 37 and in his 19th season, played at an MVP-caliber level and was the LA Lakers' only beacon of hope. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He shot 52.4% from the field, including 35.9% from beyond the arc, and 75.6% from the free-throw line. He recorded six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles.

With the Lakers confirmed to not make the play-in tournament, the only thing James was fighting for was the scoring title in the final few games. However, given that he had suffered knee and ankle injuries throughout the season, he decided not to pursue the scoring title.

Had he captured the scoring title in his 19th season, that would have been another feather in his cap when it came to the GOAT debate against Michael Jordan. It is even more remarkable when you consider the fact that the Lakers constantly changed their starting five throughout the season as James played as the center in the absence of Anthony Davis at times.

James will also, in all likelihood, finish ranked in the top five in almost every major statistical category. These statistical pursuits will help him strengthen his case for being the greatest of all time, as James' longevity is rare. Only eight players have played for 20 NBA seasons.

