“LeBron cooled off & came apart” - Skip Bayless after winning bet with Shannon Sharpe following LA Lakers loss

Skip Bayless observed how LeBron James 'cooled off and came apart' as the LA Lakers lost to Memphis Grizzlies, their sixth defeat in seven games. Incidentally, he had placed a bet with Shannon Sharpe about the Lakers' defeat.

Bayless has been highly critical of the LA Lakers for their struggles in the 2021-22 season. He has shared his opinions on the team via his Twitter handle and on the show 'Undisputed'. Against the Grizzlies, the Purple and Gold were having a good game.

The Lakers seemingly had the game in the bag after leading by 14 points in the third quarter, but that was not to be. Bayless shared a tweet that read:

"That's it. I finally lost 1 case of Dew to LeShannon Sharpe. Out of pity I gave him Lakers plus 4 at Memphis. LeBron is going to carry the Lakers to victory outright, back to back. This one is OVER. Tomorrow I will hear, "LeBron for MVP" ... as the Lakers climb back to .500."

Skip Bayless once again took a dig at LeBron James, despite the 36-year-old's monster performance. The King had 37 points and 13 rebounds, but the Lakers' poor defense meant they lost the game from a winning position. After the game, Bayless returned to his critical self, tweeting:

"Knock me over with a feather. I can't lose for winning. Just when I thought the Lakers would win by 15, LeBron cooled off & came apart, Ja took over, Westbrick blew ANOTHER LAYUP ... and 2 late FTs by DBane allowed me to cover the 4 pts I gave LeShannon and win ANOTHER case."

The LA Lakers failed to close out the game because of Ja Morant's brilliance. His hot streak of three-point shooting took the game away from the Lakers in the fourth quarter. Morant ended the game with 41 points and ten rebounds, shooting 6-7 from beyond the arc.

LeBron James' 37-point performance in vain as LA Lakers lose another game

LA Lakers suffer another defeat despite LeBron James' stellar performance

The LA Lakers came into the game after a brilliant win over the Houston Rockets. They started in the same vein against the Grizzlies, producing a stellar first half where they scored 54 points. LeBron James was once again at his best as he racked up points and had a great game from beyond the arc.

However, once James went to the bench towards the end of the third quarter, the Grizzlies began their resurgence. They closed the gap to only three points entering the fourth quarter. From there, Ja Morant assumed control of proceedings. The 22-year-old rained buckets as the Grizzlies handed the Lakers another loss.

NBA @NBA



: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high)

: 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM Ja Morant and LeBron James became the third pair of opponents in @NBAHistory to each put up 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 6+ threes in a game, as Memphis topped LA in a thriller! @JaMorant : 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high) @KingJames : 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM Ja Morant and LeBron James became the third pair of opponents in @NBAHistory to each put up 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 6+ threes in a game, as Memphis topped LA in a thriller!@JaMorant: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high)@KingJames: 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM https://t.co/F36oQmUqP3

James tried his best to pull the game back. However, the defensive resilience of the Grizzlies was top-notch. James conceded a turnover with just seven seconds left to play. Desmond Bane drained both free throws to help the Grizzlies to a win.

The Lakers are now eighth in the West as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on December 31.

