"LeBron is defo waiting" - NBA fans react to Andre Iguodala's son making major college announcement

Andre Iguodala could soon join LeBron James as a former player whose son also made it to the league. In an age where making it into the NBA has become a family affair, Iguodala's son, Andre Iguodala II, committed to play at Baylor University in his freshman year of college. Iguodala's son joins a class headlined by big names, including Kiyan Anthony(Carmelo's son) and Bryce James(LeBron's son).

While the Iguodalas might not have the opportunity to share a time NBA court together like LeBron James and his son with the Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Iguodala is no doubt proud of his son for making it to the collegiate level. Iguodala II is a top 100 recruit and will play under veteran head coach Scott Drew.

Iguodala II joins the Baylor Bears with the hopes of helping them make a deep NCAA Tournament run. Last season, the Bears had a promising year before losing to Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the tournament.

While some fans are excited for Iguodala II to show what he can do in college, some fans took shots at the family. One fan went as far as to say that LeBron would wait for Iguodala II to make it to the NBA just so he can recreate the block he had on his father in the NBA Finals.

"Can’t wait for Bronny to block his shot in the finals," commented another Lakers fan.

"Imagine bronny packs him one day in an nba game. Could be the greatest full circle moment in history," said another.

Other fans were excited at Iguodala II's announcement, ready to see what he can do with the Baylor Bears.

"Exciting news for Baylor! Can’t wait to see what he brings to the court!" said one excited fan.

"Future Warrior" said one Golden State fan.

Andre Iguodala's son will compete with other second-generation basketball talent

Next year's class of NBA prospects is littered with names that would sound familiar to fans. Bronny James was only the first in a long wave of sons that are following their fathers' footsteps in the basketball world. This year will see the sons of former NBA players Carlos Boozer, Carmelo Anthony, Andre Iguodala, LeBron James and more playing at the Division 1 level.

The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, highlight the class. Both are expected to cement themselves as top prospects at Duke University. Bryce James heads to Arizona to play under Tommy Lloyd. Kiyan Anthony will hope to recreate his father's legendary freshman year at Syracuse, while Iguodala II plans on bringing Baylor back to the Final Four.

It is an exciting time in the college basketball world, as fans get a taste of the past and the future as the sons of well-known players embark to blaze their own path. However, Andre Iguodala II might need to take extra precautions so that neither LeBron James or his son put him in a highlight reel alongside his father.

