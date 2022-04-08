“LeBron, Embiid, Harden, that’s probably a title” - Nick Wright proposes a trade sending LeBron James to the 76ers for young star

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been tipped to leave the Lakers in order to pursue another championship by sports media personality Nick Wright.

Speaking on his podcast What's Wright? with Nick Wright, the Fox Sports analyst spoke about how the Philadelphia 76ers is a team that should be looking to get the Lakers superstar and have the assets to pull off a trade. Wright said:

"If the Sixers were to disappoint, there is an interesting trade to be made for Tobias Harris' salary, Tyrese Maxey who's been outstanding this year and is very young and very cheap, plus maybe a draft pick for LeBron. LeBron, Embiid, Harden, that's probably a title."

While there has been friction between the Lakers front office, namely General Manager Rob Pelinka and LeBron James, the superstar will in all likelihood stay put with the franchise and try to assemble the right pieces in the summer.

James is settled in Los Angeles with him family as a lot of ventures off the court are helped and enabled by the fact that he is living in Hollywood.

Will the Lakers make this LeBron James trade?

King James against the New Orleans Pelicans

The LA Lakers have endured a tumultuous campaign. The difficulties have led to reports of unrest between superstar LeBron James and the Lakers front office, including general manager Rob Pelinka, and given that they have very little space to maneuver and bolster this roster, they could very well decide to head into a full-blown rebuild and trade away all of their superstars.

Things get interesting if they do decide to go down this route as this will mean that the Lakers will have to find a new home for LeBron James and given the superstar's performances this season, they will be expecting the farm as compensation.

The 76ers will have to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with the Lakers for King James as he is a player for the future and someone the Lakers will be keen to acquire if they decide to part ways with James. Maxey is currently averaging 17.3 points on more than 48% shooting from the field and over 42% shooting from the perimeter. He has developed into the 76ers' third-best player and holds the most value in their roster barring James Harden and Joel Embiid.

However, to make the salary work, the 76ers will also have to include Tobias Harris, who is a shadow of his former self and would be a burden for the Lakers in terms of their wage bill. The Lakers will also in all likelihood want draft picks in return for James along with Maxey and Harris as the LA-based franchise's next pick is in 2025 and that is a long time.

