“LeBron is the funniest dude in the league” - Shaquille O’Neal contends that LeBron James’ goofy side could be crucial in keeping together what could be a volatile Lakers locker room next season

LeBron James is easily one of the best players to ever carry a franchise. For nearly two decades, he’s been the center around which every NBA team he has played for has operated.

Most of the time, it has been the combination of freakish athletic gifts and basketball brilliance that has allowed him to hold teams together. Shaquille O’Neal, on “The Big Twirl,” podcast, contends that another rarely known side of James will make the LA Lakers tick next season:

“Let me tell you about LeBron from personal experience. LeBron is the funniest dude in the league. LeBron does a great job of keeping these guys loose in the locker room by leading them, definitely leading by example.”

The funny side of LeBron James hardly ever comes out during games, or at least he doesn’t show it to the public. A goofy James might be what the doctor ordered for the Lakers considering the potential tension that could develop in the locker room.

James and Russell Westbrook already had a very intriguing snub off in Las Vegas during the Summer League. While the four-time MVP was the center of attraction, Westbrook sat 94 feet across from his teammate.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Many Lakers members admitted scene at Summer League between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook was ‘awkward’ and ‘tense’ lakersdaily.com/report-multipl… Report: Many Lakers members admitted scene at Summer League between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook was ‘awkward’ and ‘tense’ lakersdaily.com/report-multipl…

A few weeks ago, the Lakers added Westbrook’s bitter rival, Patrick Beverley, via a trade with the Utah Jazz. Most analysts still find it hard to believe that the two can resolve their differences.

The bad blood between the two has spanned nearly a decade. Although they have gone on to show that everything is water under the bridge, the NBA is still waiting for the first adversity to happen. The nasty beef between the two might just come to the surface if the Lakers struggle.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Brian Windhorst is incensed at the idea of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together on the Lakers 🤣



Brian Windhorst is incensed at the idea of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together on the Lakers 🤣https://t.co/x1xwLR5HZc

Shaquille O’Neal, however, isn’t worried any of that will happen. First of all, he doesn’t see anything wrong with the Beverley and Westbrook partnership. As he contends, James’ leadership and fun side should be enough to keep the team from becoming undone.

LeBron James has to lead by example

One of the biggest criticisms against LeBron James last season was his body language, which spoke volumes more than what he was saying. He never publicly criticized Russell Westbrook, but reporters consistently pointed out the obvious.

James, in many instances, would slump his shoulders, shake his head, or just turn around when Westbrook committed an error or missed a rotation. It was probably one big reason why Westbrook felt like he never had the team's backing.

William D. Hendrix @SpecificNY In an elimination game, LeBron James is waltzing back on defense. Poor body language! In an elimination game, LeBron James is waltzing back on defense. Poor body language!

New coach Darvin Ham has been preaching accountability as one of the LA Lakers’ biggest needs next season. He must hold James’ leadership accountable. The same goes for Anthony Davis, who has often looked out of shape in the past two years.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon



But effort isn't the whole of the Lakers' problems lately. They were 0 for 10 on threes in the first quarter. Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Edwards hits a transition layup seconds before the end of the first, and Talen's buzzer-beating three doesn't count after he's called out of bounds.



TWolves 31, Lakers 17. Anthony Edwards hits a transition layup seconds before the end of the first, and Talen's buzzer-beating three doesn't count after he's called out of bounds.TWolves 31, Lakers 17. Compared to last game, much better effort, and noticeably better body language from LeBron James among others.But effort isn't the whole of the Lakers' problems lately. They were 0 for 10 on threes in the first quarter. twitter.com/kylegoon/statu… Compared to last game, much better effort, and noticeably better body language from LeBron James among others. But effort isn't the whole of the Lakers' problems lately. They were 0 for 10 on threes in the first quarter. twitter.com/kylegoon/statu…

LeBron James may not be the player he once was, but he undoubtedly commands the respect of every player on the Lakers’ roster. If he can even improve his ability to lead the team, things could turn significantly better for the Lakers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far