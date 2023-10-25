"LeBron and Giannis have been fired" - NBA returning to East vs. West format for 2023-24 All-Star game has fans grinning

The NBA 2023-24 All-Star Game will feature a return to the classic format between the stars in Indianapolis. Commissioner Adam Silver has hinted that he's thinking about bringing back the East versus West format. According to reports, the All-Star Game's format for this season will be back to having the East stars going up against the West stars.

Fans grew tired of the lack of competition with the All-Star game back in the mid-2010s. For that reason, the league decided to shake up the format and have captains for each team build their teams by drafting stars. Since the 2018 All-Star game, the NBA has followed this format, making LeBron James a team captain for six years straight.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the league will bring back the East versus West format for this year.

"The NBA will return to East vs. West format for the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis," Charania reported.

After the news was released, fans shared their thoughts on the league's decision to revert to the classic format. Here are some of the best reactions from fans.

This fan shared his concern for James and Giannis Antetokounmpo's jobs as team captains.

"LeBron and Giannis have been fired."

This fan will miss LeGM.

"We will miss the greatest gm to ever live"

While others will miss James drafting a great team, this one is tired of watching Giannis' drafting process.

"Good, nobody wanna see Giannis draft a trash team every year"

Here are other reactions from some of the other fans who shared their thoughts on the updated format for the 2023-24 All-Star game.

The NBA 2023-24 All-Star Game will take place on February 18, 2024. The Indiana Pacers will host this year. The updated format will also eliminate the untimed fourth quarter where teams have to reach a target score. However, teams will still have to try and win each quarter for their respective charitable organizations they've chosen.

Who are projected to be first-time All-Stars in the 2023-24 All-Star game?

The NBA is filled with so much talent that most starters for every team could be an All-Star. For this season, there are a few players who might be able to participate for the first time in the 2023-24 All-Star game.

In the East, players like Paolo Banchero and Mikal Bridges are expected to make a huge leap. Banchero is coming off an impressive rookie campaign, and it looks like he could represent the East. Mikal Bridges, on the other hand, could also win the Most Improved Player award and be a first-time All-Star candidate this season.

The West has always had an incredible amount of talent. Desmond Band and Jamal Murray are both expected to be first-time All-Stars. Bane had a massive improvement last season, scoring more than 20 points while shooting 40% from three.

Murray, meanwhile, is coming off a championship win, which unlocked his true potential. With these players, the 2023-24 All-Star game is bound to be exciting.

