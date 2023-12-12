"LeBron glazing is unreal" - LeBron James fans decking out Lakers legend's styles from all eras has NBA fans cringing

A group of friends decided to play basketball together all dressed up as LeBron James, which had many fans laughing at the idea. The group were all dressed up as the LA Lakers star in different eras, from James' high school days and even his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The five friends had fun playing basketball as James in the video. They even lined up at the scorer's table to do the star's famous powder toss at the same time. They felt like they were living the dream as the four-time champion, as they were throwing down jams in transition.

The group also had one person dressed up as a coach to mimic James' version of being a head coach.

However, some fans didn't enjoy seeing it and thought it was "cringe-worthy." They didn't hold back on X (formerly Twitter), as they shared their honest thoughts on the video.

One tweeted:

"The LeBron glazing is unreal."

Here are some of the reactions on X:

Fans love to honor their favorite players in different ways. For the aforementioned guys, dressing up as James was their way of showing appreciation to the star. It also adds that they looked like they had a lot of fun.

LeBron James could miss Dallas Mavericks game

LeBron James is coming off a win in the NBA In-Season Tournament after beating the Indiana Pacers.

Overall, his efforts have paid off, and the Lakers are 14-9. James played 35 minutes during the championship game, earning the MVP award.

Sources have shared that James is questionable for the Tuesday matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

James has only missed one game for the Lakers this season.

His presence for the team is much-needed, as he's their vocal leader and often turns things around with his presence. The four-time MVP is averaging 25 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists this season.

Former Lakers player believes LeBron James has earned a statue

James is playing his sixth season with the Lakers and has given the franchise tons of chances at competing once again.

Although they have struggled quite a bit at times, there's no denying that the star has positively left an impact on the organization.

Former Lakers player Josh Powell reckons James has earned a statue outside the Crypto.com arena for his efforts.

He mentioned that it isn't easy to win a chip for the Lakers. While people try to discredit the championship he won in 2020, Powell believes that people should start respecting it.

