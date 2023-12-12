“Available in Selfridges”: LeBron James’ award-winning tequila arrives in UK

LeBron James' Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal has arrived in the United Kingdom and is now available for purchase. The brand was founded by Diego Osorio, also the company's Chief Creative Officer, in 2020. The LA Lakers star has been an investor in the brand since then, and the tequila has grown to be an award-winning product.

Lobos 1707 will be exclusively available at Selfridges across its four stores and its website, selfridges.com. Earlier this year, the product became available in Dubai.

Osorio talked about his excitement in bringing the brand to the UK, which marks its European expansion.

"I am thrilled to announce that Lobos 1707 & Mezcal is now available in Selfridges and welcome the UK to our wolf pack," Osorio said. "We encourage everyone to visit Selfridges and experience our best-in-class tequila!"

Customers can buy Lobos 1707 from Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham, Manchester Exchange Square, and Manchester Trafford. As for online purchases, customers can buy the product from selfridges.com through delivery or store collection.

The price for a bottle of Lobos 1707 ranges from £64.99 to £180.

LeBron James also expressed his excitement at bringing the brand to a global market.

"It's exciting to see our Pack continue to grow as we expand our footprint around the world," said James. "We can't wait for people in the UK and all over to taste our best-in-class liquid."

Aside from James, his teammate Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, and his friend Maverick Carter are all investors in the brand.

LeBron James' Lobos 1707 won an award

LeBron James only strives for excellence, which is why it's no surprise that Lobos 1707 won an award. Back in 2022, the product won the Best Reposado Tequila award at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"We are extremely proud to have our tequila recognized by the most prestigious spirits competition in the world," Osorio said after receiving the award. "My priority has always been delivering on our promise to create an exceptional tasting product, and receiving this award proves that we have done just that. The response we've received from consumers to our reposado tequila has been incredible and humbling."

Lobos 1707 competed against 100 other reposado tequilas and received its first double gold mark. This means that the entire panel of judges anonymously and unanimously awarded the brand a gold medal.

