"LeBron is a GOAT, and Michael Jordan’s a GOAT" - Draymond Green believes the GOAT debate is ‘bulls**t’, says LeBron James overtaking Kareem wouldn’t make a difference

LeBron James' recent overtaking of Karl Malone for second place in the NBA's all-time scoring strengthened his case in the GOAT debate. As a result, the argument has resurfaced yet again. Draymond Green believes, however, that both players deserve their own dues and should not be compared.

Draymond Green claims the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate is "bulls**t"

Draymond Green voiced his opinion in an attempt to silence the conversation about LeBron James or Michael Jordan being better. It seems that whenever LeBron James achieves something, people look to diminish his accomplishments and use it to explain that Jordan is still the greatest anyway. He claimed:

“LeBron is a GOAT, and Michael Jordan’s a GOAT.”

Green explains how that kind of narrative shuts out one player for another, and that both LeBron James and Jordan have established themselves as the GOAT in their own time and regard. He even went as far as to explain that James passing Kareem in all-time scoring would not make a difference for the conversation because it should not exist in the first place.

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to have 10,000 points, assists, and rebounds. Unfortunately for him, the accolade came during a 29-point loss to the Phoenix Suns.

LA faced Phoenix on March 13th, losing 140-111, but “The King” still found a reason to celebrate. Currently in first place for points-per-game, LeBron James is averaging 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists so far this season. He is playing in his 19th season in the NBA.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania LeBron James now second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Karl Malone and trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 1. LeBron James now second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Karl Malone and trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 1.

Furthermore, LeBron James is a four-time NBA Championship, earning four NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards in the same years (2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020). He is a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), a 17-time NBA All-Star with 17 All-NBA selections and six NBA All-Defensive selections. James has earned himself his reigning nickname as “The King” as he continues to dominate the league even still.

Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 1072 games in his entire career. It probably goes without having to explain, but Jordan absolutely dominated during his time in the NBA.

He played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six national championships with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan’s first NBA championship came in 1991, his second in 1992, and third in 1993, earning him a three-peat. After retiring from the NBA to play Minor League Baseball, he returned in 1995; leading Chicago to another three-peat. Jordan brought home championships in 1996, 1997, and 1998.

“Air Jordan” retired in 1999 but then returned for two more NBA seasons from 2001-03, playing for the Washington Wizards.

It is quite clear that both players have absolutely dominated during their respective time in the NBA. As a result, Draymond’s comments stand with some wisdom. There is no need to use one player’s accomplishments to downplay the other, when both should be celebrated as their own being.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have both made themselves top names in the NBA for their respective time periods. They changed the game in ways nobody could have imagined, and made an even larger impact off the court on the business side of the NBA. Both James and Jordan are outstanding role models for the youth of their generations and as a result should be celebrated.

Even NBA legend Charles Oakley has previously commented in much the same way that Draymond did.

Oakley explained in February 3rd’s episode of “Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man” his opinion on the LeBron and Jordan debate:

“It’s Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes, it’s MJ and LeBron, you know, one got sugar, one got the flakes.”

Oakley, having played alongside Jordan, is quite obviously close to the argument. If someone like him, with intensive much knowledge of both players, has voiced this opinion, it must be a sound one. Green, a notably high-IQ player, is known for making great decisions on the court and noticing things most players cannot.

LeBron James @KingJames . Where’s the love Man Respect the game that should be it. What you eat don’t make me. Where’s the love Man Respect the game that should be it. What you eat don’t make me 💩💩. Where’s the love

