"LeBron got blindsided by this" - Skip Bayless appalled at the LA Lakers for not bringing Jared Dudley back for another year

The LA Lakers and LeBron James have always been an active part of the NBA news cycle, whether it's on or off-court issues. The franchise and its star player made headlines again when it was reported that Jared Dudley won't be returning to the LA Lakers for the upcoming season.

Here's what 'Undisputed' co-host Skip Bayless had to say about the subject -

"The tweets indicate that LeBron got blind-sided by this. Like he did not see this coming. LeBron James is by far the most important Los Angeles Laker. He is the face of the franchise and the face of the NBA."

Bayless continued -

"So clearly, if this were unfolding, Jared Dudley would have called and told LeBron, hey, I got this opportunity to be the assistant coach with J Kidd and Dallas. At that point, LeBron would call Pelinka, and be like, hey, we can make this happen, let's make him an assistant on the Lakers. Why couldn't he be the 15th player making veteran's minimum?"

Jared Dudley recently joined the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach and will be working under NBA legend and former LA Lakers assistant Jason Kidd.

LeBron James will have to shoulder the responsibility of being the vocal presence on the LA Lakers team in Jared Dudley's absence

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Despite not getting enough playing time last season, Jared Dudley was a respectable figure in the LA Lakers locker room. He has a great rapport with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and is revered across the league as a mentor and a huge locker room presence.

LA Times: Lakers "Crazy" to let Jared Dudley join Mavs coaching staff



"If Jared Dudley is essential to a title run, why wouldn't Rob Pelinka or even Jeanie Buss find a spot for him? It's easy to find a spot for a guy who doesn't play." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/9JZ3SffeWe — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 27, 2021

Dudley's departure to Dallas Mavericks will certainly create a void on the LA Lakers roster, as they will be missing out on a vocal leader. This is where LeBron James will have to come in and elevate his status as the de facto leader of the squad, both on and off the court.

James is already fulfilling that duty on the court, having led Purple and Gold to an NBA championship in 2020. Now with Dudley gone, both James and new signing Russell Westbrook will need to assume the role of being the voice of reason on a team trying to win a championship.

Jared Dudley has been hired as a front of the bench assistant for the Dallas Mavericks, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/G21F4v5Ejz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2021

The LA Lakers go into the new season with a stacked roster, with a trio of Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James forming a 'Big 3' of their own.

However, the 2020 NBA champions will face serious competition from the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers in their own conference, and the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

Also Read: 5 youngest teams in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season

Edited by Rohit Mishra