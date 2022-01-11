"LeBron is back in his Cleveland days" - Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James is single-handedly carrying the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to gain momentum this season, despite LeBron James' outstanding performances. The 37-year old has continued to be a standout, but has not gotten much assistance from his teammates as the Lakers strive to make the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers tried to maintain a 4-game winning streak but had it snapped in their last outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. With a record of 21-20, the Lakers are ranked 7th in the NBA Western Conference. As they face the second half of the season, they will need to be more consistent if they are to reach the playoffs.

Speaking on the show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," co-host Shannon Sharpe likened James' current situation in Los Angeles to the Ohio native's first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"They're not a good team right now. LeBron is back in his Cleveland days from his first time around in Cleveland... That's what this Lakers roster is, because the second time around time, he'd have Kyrie, he'd have Kevin Love. But he's Cleveland first time around." - said Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe compared this current Lakers team to the Cleveland Cavaliers of old, long before the arrival of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Insinuating that the Lakers are being single-handedly carried by Lebron James this season. With James' efforts being largely in vain as receives little help from his supporting cast.

LeBron James' 35-point performance not enough in LA Lakers loss to Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers played host to the Memphis Grizzlies in a Sunday night encounter at Crypto.com Arena. It was the Lakers' 41st game of the season as they kicked off the second half of their campaign. The Lakers went on to suffer an 8-point loss to the Grizzlies, who continued to show their fine form.

The first quarter ended with both teams seemingly refusing to let the other get ahead. However, the second quarter proved to be a much different ball game as Memphis took a 13-point lead. Their advantage was further extended in the third quarter by 11 points, while the Lakers struggled to gain control of proceedings as the Grizzlies closed out the game in the fourth.

LeBron James' 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists on the night were not enough to keep his team from suffering defeat. Of his 19 shots from the field, James netted 14 field goals, draining three of his four shots from beyond the arc. James, who also sunk all four of his free-throw attempts, was electric on the court but ultimately saw his Lakers team let him down on the defensive side of the ball.

