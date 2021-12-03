LeBron James return update: The LA Lakers superstar will be in COVID protocols for at least 10 days but is feeling okay

LA Lakers forward LeBron James has already produced one negative test after testing positive for COVID before Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The superstar has been in quarantine ever since that test result and will miss games while following NBA protocols.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron James is feeling okay but will have to remain in quarantine and abide by the protocols for at least 10 days.

says LeBron James will be in COVID protocols for at least 10 days but is feeling okay, via "I have been told that he is feeling fine & has already had one negative test." @ShamsCharania says LeBron James will be in COVID protocols for at least 10 days but is feeling okay, via @PatMcAfeeShow "I have been told that he is feeling fine & has already had one negative test." @ShamsCharania says LeBron James will be in COVID protocols for at least 10 days but is feeling okay, via @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/IQEft0hKKw

The Brooklyn Nets have decided to play without marquee guard Kyrie Irving, because he isn't eligible to play for the Nets due to the mandate for vaccination in Brooklyn. (Irving could play in other arenas outside of New York City and California, but Brooklyn opted to play without him.)

James has been cryptic about whether he's been vaccinated or not and him testing positive a couple of days ago could bring up conversations again about his stance. However, James said before the season he had chosen to get vaccinated.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Michele Roberts: “Over 90% of our Players are fully vaccinated. Nationally, on average only 55% of Americans are. The real story is not why vaccination isn’t mandated in the NBA. The real story for proponents of vaccination is how can we emulate the Players in the NBA.” Michele Roberts: “Over 90% of our Players are fully vaccinated. Nationally, on average only 55% of Americans are. The real story is not why vaccination isn’t mandated in the NBA. The real story for proponents of vaccination is how can we emulate the Players in the NBA.”

How can the Lakers cope without LeBron James?

With no clear timeline for when James will return, coach Frank Vogel has an issue that needs sorting out. The Lakers (12-11), barely staying above .500, are sixth in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will need to step up to help the Lakers make up for the absence of Davis. AD averages 24.3 points, 3.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds while shooting better than 51% from the field but just 19.6% from 3-point range. The Lakers will need Davis to shoot better from range and do most of his damage down low instead of settling for jumpers.

Meanwhile, Westbrook averages 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists while shooting higher than 44% from the field. Westbrook has five triple-doubles this season. Turnovers continue to be one of the major impediments in Westbrook's game, however, as they have been throughout his career.

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots:



8-for-42

19.0 3FG%



(via @stathead) Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots:8-for-4219.0 3FG%(via @stathead) https://t.co/bQHFW7yR2F

Injuries have railroaded the Lakers so far. James has missed 12 games with injuries and a one-game suspension. And Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are still not available. The two will add much-needed depth and shooting for a team that is 16th in defensive rating.

Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony are expected to play big roles and so far have shown promising signs.

However, what could potentially be a concern for Vogel is the limited shots being created for Ellington. He is a career 38.2% shooter from 3-point range but finds himself attempting a little more than five shots a game from that distance. This is only the fifth-highest of his career, and Vogel will have to figure out a way to get more looks for his sharpshooter while James is away.

