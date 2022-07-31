"He's been the best player in the league every year except his first two years" - Former NBA champion offers a bold opinion on LeBron James' legacy

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since his rookie season. The four-time Finals MVP has gone on to have a career that makes him arguably the greatest player of all time.

During "All The Smoke," former NBA player Stephen Jackson claimed that James has been the best in the league since his third season. James made his debut in 2003 when Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were still in their primes.

"He's been the best player in the league every year except his first two years. From his third year on, he's been the best player in the league," Stephen Jackson said.

Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were also in the NBA when James made his debut. The four-time champion won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season after being drafted alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron in 2003 as the number one overall pick. James led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals for the first time during the 2006-07 season. However, he was defeated in the NBA Finals by the San Antonio Spurs, led by Tim Duncan and coached by Gregg Popovich.

LeBron James' 19th season in the NBA

LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has been an iron man. He recently completed his 19th season and has hardly had a severe injury. James still dominates the league and is arguably the best player.

James competed for the scoring title during his 19th season. He battled with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for the scoring title. James would have been the favorite to win the MVP award had his team won more games.

Once the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention, the only thing LeBron James was fighting for was the scoring title. However, given that he has suffered serious knee and ankle injuries throughout the season, he decided not to pursue the scoring title.

LeBron James had his first 50-point game when he was 20 years, 80 days old.



He had his last 50-piece when he was 37 years, 65 days old.



LeBron's prime has lasted for 16 years, 11 months, 13 days.

What makes this even more remarkable is coach Frank Vogel played James at the center. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, LeBron James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is shot over 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc.

It is even more remarkable considering the Lakers constantly changed their starting five throughout the season.

It is only a matter of time before James eclipses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing career scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar retired with 38,387 points in 1989. LeBron James has 37,062 points. Had he captured the scoring title in his 19th season in the league, that would have been another feather in his cap when it comes to the GOAT debate.

