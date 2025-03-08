LeBron James' $37,000,000 ex-teammate reacts to Lakers superstar confronting Stephen A. Smith: "Got suspended fined and eventually traded"

LeBron James' former LA Lakers teammate DeMarcus Cousins, who has a net worth of $37 million (per CNW), ranted on social media. Cousins gave his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, regarding what transpired between James and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. The former Lakers big man didn't appreciate how differently the NBA responded to LeBron's actions.

During his tenure in the NBA, Cousins was an expressive player who made sure everyone knew exactly what was on his mind. The big man shared on X the time he did something similar to what James did with Smith. However, Boogie got a different result.

"It’s cool when they do it , it’s a problem when I do it…🤔I was called a villain, bully,thug when I confronted a reporter for speaking on my family. Got suspended fined and eventually traded. I Look forward to getting my lick back! 😌"

Stephen A. Smith reveals what LeBron James said to him

A video of LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith went viral on Thursday after the game between the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks. LeBron had another noteworthy outing against the Knicks as he came up with a double-double performance. The King added 31 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists to beat New York 113-109 in overtime.

Despite his stellar performance, James had a few things on his mind. LeBron approached Stephen after the game. However, there was no clear audio of the exact conversation they had.

Before things got out of control, Stephen A. Smith immediately clarified what LeBron James told him in their confrontation. Smith explained how James was simply trying to be a father and told the analyst to be mindful of how he talks about his son, Bronny James.

Smith, like many other analysts, has been very critical of Bronny James' performance as an NBA player. Unfortunately, LeBron found Stephen's criticism harsh to the point that he felt the need to confront him. Smith revealed what the King said in their confrontation:

"He was fiery," Smith said. "He approached me during the game and he said, 'Stop f***ing with my son. That's my son. Stop f***ing with my son.' I said, 'What?' (LeBron said) 'Nah, nah, nah, man. Straight up, man-to-man. Real talk, stop f***ing with my son."

"I saw how furious he was," Smith continued. "And I said we can talk about it later. (LeBron responded) 'Nah, f**k that. F**k that. Stop f***ing with my son. That's my son. That's my son.' I said, 'Alright, dog. Fine.' And he walked away. That's all he said."

LeBron James has yet to comment on the confrontation between him and Stephen A. Smith.

