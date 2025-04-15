LeBron James' agent outlines key point for teams pursuing Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant could end up being the biggest offseason prize, but Rich Paul - LeBron James' agent - thinks he can't just go to any team. Durant is already 36 but remains one of the league's deadliest scorers and his defense is sometimes still overlooked.

He is likely unsuited for a team rebuilding or developing young stars despite his talent. According to Paul, a team with championship aspirations is the best situation for the former MVP.

Rich Paul shared these thoughts on Tuesday's episode of the "Pat McAfee Show."

"Whichever team wants to add a Kevin (Durant) at this stage in his career has to be looking to win a championship," Paul said. "And then what do you give up? I think that's the biggest question."

KD's age will likely be a factor for any team that wants to trade for him. A team still in the early stages of its development - such as the Detroit Pistons or San Antonio Spurs - is out of the question.

Teams like the Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder and the New York Knicks might make sense. However, as LeBron James's agent pointed out, there's the question of what an organization should give up in return for Durant.

The Thunder perhaps has the most attractive collection of picks if the Phoenix Suns want to go in the direction of a rebuild. However, if they want to turn things around and be an immediate playoff team immediately, future first-rounders might not be the way to go.

LeBron James' agent thinks Phoenix should consider moving Devin Booker if he doesn't want to be part of Suns' rebuild

Even if the Phoenix Suns trade Kevin Durant away this summer, they still have their franchise superstar in Devin Booker. However, losing Durant could set the Suns back a few stages if they don't acquire another superstar-caliber talent in return.

If that happens, the Suns might have to spend a few years trying to rebuild, which also puts Booker's status in question. Per LeBron James's agent - Rich Paul - the Suns must have a tough conversation with Booker this summer.

"I think it's having a conversation with (Booker) to see how long he can withstand maybe not being at that playoff contention level," LeBron James' agent said. "If he can have some patience from that perspective then it gives you a little more capability to strategize. If that is not so much then you have to think about moving everybody and start all over." (47:01-47:24)

Devin Booker has played every season in Phoenix so far. In his 10 seasons, he has experienced nearly everything: from not getting close to earning a postseason berth in his first five seasons to a 19-win campaign (2018-19) to conceding the 2021 NBA title after a 2-0 lead.

If Booker decides he wants to leave - too - the Suns will be able to accelerate their rebuild process. After all, talents such as him and Durant will fetch a hefty return if sent to the right team.

