"People love drama but I'm actually a vegan" - LeBron James' agent hilariously shares Celtics' 'drama free' star as dream client for Klutch Sports

On Tuesday, LeBron James' agent Rich Paul was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" and praised Jayson Tatum. Paul praised the 6-foot-8 Boston Celtics forward for avoiding drama.

The star forward has remained silent and out of the spotlight despite criticism from experts. The six-time All-Star has led his team to success by concentrating only on his game. The Celtics won the 2024 NBA championship last season, giving the renowned organization yet another championship.

Paul thinks Tatum is the perfect client for him during his guest appearance since he doesn't focus on drama, regardless of what others may think of him.

"People gonna have things to say about you no matter how accomplished you may be but I'll tell you one thing," Paul said. "In any part of our business, if you can have a Jayson Tatum, you want a Jayson Tatum. You want to coach him, you want him on your team, you want him as a client if you're in my position.

"I don't understand what goes into the minds of the people. But we see all these platforms and we know what gets the clicks, we know what gets the aggregations and things like that. People love drama and they're attracted to that. I'm personally not attracted to that, I'm actually a vegan when it comes to that type of stuff."

Despite the spotlight not being fixed on him, Tatum has helped Boston succeed. With the former Duke star, the team has captured second place in the Eastern Conference with a 47-18 record.

They're also among the favorites to win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

LeBron James' agent had an interesting take about the face of the league narrative

Many are beginning to debate who will be the NBA's next face once LeBron James retires. Various commentators have brought up a few players, including Tatum. Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, believes that things will change after his famous client retires.

"I don’t think there's going to be a next ‘face of the league.' I think there will be a community. Just like it was when [Michael] Jordan left in '98, it became a community."

Given there's a good number of capable stars, Paul thinks they can all represent the league in their ways. James' agent is looking forward to how the LA Lakers star's retirement could affect the face of the league talk.

