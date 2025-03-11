"Guarantee Jordan isn’t wearing no LeBrons" - Fans react as LeBron James rocks Jordan Brand's 'Brick by Brick' kicks

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James sported Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's latest sneakers during Monday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The fashion choice left NBA fans shredding James for endorsing his primary adversary in unceasing GOAT discussions.

Ad

James was out for Monday's tilt, marking his first absence due to a groin strain that's expected to keep him sidelined for one to two weeks. Nevertheless, the four-time MVP supported his squad at Barclays Center.

James donned a red cap, brown sweater and grey pants on the sideline. However, his footwear garnered the most attention. The 21-time All-Star showcased a pair of firewood orange Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" kicks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The new Jordan Brand shoes, created in collaboration with BMX star Nigel Sylvester, were gifted to James by Sylvester himself, along with an inspirational note.

"Continue to build, King. Brick by brick," Sylvester wrote.

James expressed gratitude on his Instagram stories earlier Monday, affirming his fellow Nike athlete's sentiment.

"You already know I will, my brother, Nigel Sylvester!" James wrote. "Brick by brick."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While James appeared to be harmlessly supporting a friend's upcoming shoe release, fans on X/Twitter let him hear about it.

After wearing Jordan attire, many questioned James' mindset, noting that the six-time NBA champion wouldn't do the same if the roles were reversed.

"It's funny he's wearing Jordans, but (I) guarantee Jordan isn't wearing no LeBrons. We all know who the true GOAT is," @_MikalBridges said.

Ad

"I've never seen Kobe (Bryant) or Mike wear Brons," @Mrnike15 wrote.

Meanwhile, others declared Jordan to be a superior player and Nike ambassador compared to James.

"He knows who the GOAT is," @JimmyMillionz said.

"Get your a** on the court, you MJ wannabe. The real GOAT, you're wearing his collaboration. JORDAN," @edgar82526596 wrote.

"He knows damn well that MJ's shoes are better," @weonitmayne713 said.

Ad

Also Read: "They call him Jesus" - LeBron James' ex-Heat teammate who said he was not feared by peers raves about Michael Jordan's reputation

Lakers come up short against Nets as LeBron James promotes 'Brick by Brick' Air Jordan 4s

Along with facing backlash for his sneaker selection, LeBron James helplessly endured LA's disappointing 111-108 road loss to the faltering Brooklyn Nets.

Ad

Led by 19 points from sophomore forward Noah Clowney, Brooklyn (22-42) snapped a seven-game losing streak. Meanwhile, it handed LA (40-23) its second consecutive defeat, dropping it to third in the Western Conference.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given Monday's underwhelming performance sans James, the Lakers could continue to slip in the standings until the four-time NBA champion's return.

Also Read: "When Bron's out, I gotta be better and I wasn't" - $53,827,872 star candidly takes blame for Lakers' loss vs Nets in LeBron James' absence

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback