NBA superagent and LeBron James' close associate Rich Paul inks a deal with New Balance for the endorsement of their latest product

After spending years getting endorsement deals for clients like LeBron James at The Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul has gotten himself an endorsement deal. LeBron James’ sports agent recently inked a deal with New Balance. As part of the agreement, New Balance will launch a collection that includes a custom design for their 550 Colorway shoe and a line of apparel, co-branded with Rich Paul’s initials. Raffle draws have already begun for someone lucky to win a pair, with the release expected in the coming weeks.

LeBron James met his agent, Rich Paul, for the first time in 2002 when Paul was selling jerseys and he happened to sell a Magic Johnson jersey to LeBron. In 2003, when LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, he hired Rich Paul to be his personal assistant on a $50,000/year salary.

Since then, Rich Paul has done the work to understand the sports business and is now a sports agent to LeBron James and many other star NBA players.

"I just felt like Rich was someone I wanted to grow with," James told ESPN Magazine in 2012. "He'd always kept it real with me, and I wanted him to be down with my team."

LeBron James and Rich Paul’s relationship

LeBron James and Rich Paul have literally grown together, helping each other accomplish the goals they set out to achieve. Rich Paul has been part of many major decisions LeBron James has made in his long and successful career in the league.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ Rich Paul & LeBron met when LeBron noticed him wearing a throwback Warren Moon jersey at an airport.



LeBron was looking for a Magic Johnson and Joe Namath throwback. Paul got it for him within a few days.



The rest is history. 💰 Rich Paul & LeBron met when LeBron noticed him wearing a throwback Warren Moon jersey at an airport.LeBron was looking for a Magic Johnson and Joe Namath throwback. Paul got it for him within a few days.The rest is history. 💰 https://t.co/LBblTw9m9g

Rich Paul convinced LeBron James to make a return to the Cavaliers and we have seen just how fruitful that move was for him. Paul even had the Cavaliers convinced that re-signing LeBron James was in their best interests. James went on to win a championship with the franchise that drafted him, making it a meaningful accomplishment. LeBron was full of emotions as he yelled, “CLEVELAND, THIS IS FOR YOU” in the post-game interview with Doris Burke.

Paul also played a huge but controversial role in bringing Anthony Davis to join LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster. He even convinced the Boston Celtics that Anthony Davis would not stay for more than a year if they were going to sign him. However, everything worked out well for both James and Davis, as the duo won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. With that, LeBron James has won at least one championship with every franchise he has played for.

Rich Paul currently boasts a list of clients which includes ten NBA players. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball are among the notable ones. Alongside LeBron James, Paul has risen to a level where he already has some clout in the league, which is why many players want to sign with him.

Rich Paul’s reputation and influence is the main reason behind New Balance giving him an endorsement deal. It is usually unheard of for an agent to sign his own endorsement deal, but LeBron James’ agent has put in the work to be at that very level.

