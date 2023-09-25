LeBron James aims to replicate Dodgers star Miguel Rojas' famous mic'd up antics in one of his games

LeBron James is always trying something new in the world of basketball and business. The LA Lakers star recently stated he wants to be part of the latest viral sports clip on social media.

During primetime games on national television, the MLB adds a little extra for the fans watching at home. Typically, they'll mic up a star player and interview them while the game is going on. LA Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas was the latest to take part, and gave the fans a very funny viral clip.

While he was interviewed, Rojas had a ball hit his way. He politely excused himself from the announcers so he could field the play properly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James later shared this clip on his Instagram story and said it's something he wants to do for a quarter in an NBA game.

This is super [fire emoji]. May have to add that to one of my games this year for like a quarter," James wrote.

Does LeBron James have any funny mic'd up moments?

While LeBron James may have never been mic'd up in this manner, he's still had some funny moments over the years. With cameras and microphones everywhere, NBA players' voices are always getting picked up during games.

One of LeBron's first funny moments caught on a mic came during the 2003 draft. That night, he became part of one of the most historic classes in league history. While they were sitting at their tables, LeBron joked with Carmelo Anthony because Anthony was closer to the stage than him. The future hall of fame forward jabbed back saying it was for "easy access."

Another funny incident came with the "Redeem Team" during the 2008 Olympics. In an attempt to get Kobe Bryant to crack, LeBron started doing player intros like an announcer during their morning warmups. By the time he got to Kobe, the LA Lakers legend couldn't help but break out in laughter.

Along with his comical blunders, LeBron has also had some sentimental moments caught on mic. One of them being during an All-Star game with Kevin Durant. It was KD's first time getting a nomination, and LeBron made sure to congratulate him. He also led him know that he was a big fan of his game.

Seeing the success the MLB has had with it, micing up NBA players could lead to funny moments as well. Only time will tell if LeBron gets his wish of doing it in a game this year.