LeBron James' "analytics should get the f**k out" quote resurfaces after JJ Redick admits he will rely on 'math'

The LA Lakers announced JJ Redick as the team’s 29th head coach on Monday. Soon after, Redick was introduced as the team’s coach by General Manager Rob Pelinka at a presser. The former NBA sharpshooter started his interaction with some humor and said that he had never coached in the league before and questioned if the reporters had heard that.

Tough questions were thrown at Redick, but he kept his calm and answered them diligently. The new Lakers coach was asked how he planned to use analytics as part of his coaching policy; Redick replied with a grin, via Dave McMenamin:

“I’m going to use math. I’m going to use math.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

For those unaware, the grin could have been a reference to a conversation he had with LeBron James on an episode of “Mind the Game.” And being model basketball students, fans on Twitter/X were sure to bring up the moment.

Expand Tweet

While speaking about the difference between value shots at the rim, jumpers and 3-pointers, the four-time champion referenced Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The Rockets missed 27 consecutive 3-pointers and lost the game. LeBron James said (35:50 mark):

“Twenty-seven straight 3s and they kept shooting them. It’s not like all of them was only 3-point shooters. It's not like they had f**king five Craig Hodges on the team, or five Steve Kerrs on the floor, where that's all they can do is shoot 3s. They had guys that can, Eric Gordon, you can get into the paint. James Harden, you can get into the paint. …

“There’s a time and place where analytics should be like, ‘Get the f**k out.’”

It’s clear that LeBron James isn’t a fan of analytics at all times. But being the smart basketball mind that he is, he should work great alongside JJ Redick to harness the power of analytics to benefit the LA Lakers.

JJ Redick addresses questions regarding LA Lakers coaching expectations

The LA Lakers job comes with added pressure and more scrutiny than any other team in the NBA. JJ Redick understands those expectations and he addressed them at the presser:

"Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. Laker fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship. It is my job, it’s our staff's job, it’s Rob’s job, it's all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team. That’s what I signed up for."

There no denying that there must be tremendous pressure on JJ Redick to deliver a championship, especially with LeBron James nearing the end of his career. But Redick knew about the pressure before accepting the job and his 15 years in the league must have definitely prepared him for this moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback