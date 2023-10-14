ESPN's lead NBA commentators Mike Breen and Doris Burke tried to have fun in a preseason match that they were covering as they worked on a timeout game. In a game similar to the 2-ball challenge, one player has to make a shot in each of the designated zones from inside the paint to the three-point range.

The player in the said game was just down to the three-point shot, which was worth 10 points, to complete the course. Breen, who was already amazed by the young Los Angeles Laker fan's accuracy from each zone, told Burke:

"I want to yell 'Bang!'"

However, time was running out on the boy, and Breen just simply said:

"Come on, bud!"

Just in the nick of time, the contestant swished the top of the key three, and Breen, in potentially a preview of things to come for the fan if he enters the NBA soon, shouted his iconic line:

"Bang!"

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were delighted and they raised their hands after the fan made the buzzer-beater from deep. Mike Breen continued:

"We gotta find out his name now."

Mike Breen and Doris Burke call Warriors vs. Lakers

Mike Breen and Doris Burke did the commentary for the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN.

Because it was a national television game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had to play, even for limited minutes in a preseason match-up. James played 17 and a half minutes in the first half, finishing with 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists.

He sat out the second half, but not without meeting his son Bronny during the halftime break.

Davis, on the other hand, played 22 minutes and had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal. The Lakers, however, fell at home to the Warriors, 129-125.